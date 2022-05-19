Portion Packs Market to Reach US$ 7.3 Bn by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increased Demand as Substitute in Restaurants and Hotels to Propel Growth of Portion Cups Market. Increasing Preference for Biodegradable Portion Cups among Manufacturers and Consumers Driving Market Growth

NEWARK, Del., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portion packs market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.8 Bn in 2022. With demand growing at a 6.6% CAGR, the market valuation is projected to surpass US$ 7.3 Bn by 2032.

Portion packs are small or single-serve packaging solutions used for serving less quantities of food which helps in reducing the wastage and are available at a low price. These packaging solutions include pouches & sachets, cups, trays, jars, stick packs, bottles, blisters, and others.

These packs are ideal for sterilisation, pasteurization, and hot filling which helps in achieving long shelf life at various temperatures. They are produced using different materials based on the end-user requirement such as plastic, paper, metal, wood, and foam. Growing awareness about food wastage is propelling the demand for portion packs among food manufacturers as well as consumers.

Ongoing expansion in the food & beverage sector, along with the launch of new food items by food manufacturers is fueling the demand for portion packs. Also, growing number of millennials who prefer to taste new food items creates a growth opportunity for the portion packs manufacturers.

Rising preference for single serve packaging solutions among various end use industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, and homecare will augment the growth in the market over the assessment period.

"The adoption of portion packs among food manufacturers for sample serving and single serve options will augment the growth in the market. In addition to this, the availability of customized portion packs will create opportunities for growth in the global portion packs market" says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, the pouches & sachet segment will account for 27% of the total market share by 2032, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.0 Bn during 2022-2032.

during 2022-2032. In terms of end use, sales in the food & beverage segment are projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, offering an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.7 Bn during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. Sales in the U.S. portion packs market will grow at a 5.9% CAGR through 2032.

India will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with total sales reaching a valuation of US$ 71 Mn by 2032.

will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with total sales reaching a valuation of by 2032. Europe and North America are anticipated to hold around half of the total portion packs market share over the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Berry Global Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Sonoco Product Company

Amcor plc

ProAmpac Holdings, LLC

Mondi Group

Genpak LLC

Constantia Flexibles Group

Sealed Air Corporation

SCHUR FLEXIBLES

Aranow Machinery Group

PORTIONPACK EUROPE

Are some of the leading players operating in the portion packs market. The Tier 1 players in the market hold 10-15% of the global portion packs market.

Portion Packs Market by Category

By Product Type:

Pouches & Sachets

Cups

Trays

Jars (Upto 250 ml)

Stick Packs

Bottles (Upto 250 ml)

Blisters

Bowls

Clamshells

By Material Type:

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Wood

Foam

Glass

By End Use:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Chemicals

Consumer Goods

Homecare

Others (Agro Products, Textiles, etc.)

Portion packs Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global portion packs market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on the portion packs based on the product type (pouches & sachets, cups, trays, jars (upto 250 ml), stick packs, bottles (upto 250 ml), blisters, bowls, clamshells, and others (flow wraps, tubes, etc.)), material type (plastic, paper, metal, wood, foam, and glass), and end use (food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, chemicals, consumer goods, homecare, and others (agro products, textiles, etc.)) across seven regions.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

