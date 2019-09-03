Portable Solar Charger Market Worth $1.7 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 21.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable solar charger market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period. Shifting consumer inclination towards on-the-go environmental friendly products due to increasing awareness related to depleting energy resources is a main factor driving the sales of portable solar charger over the forecast period. Moreover, government bodies in India and Africa provide subsidies on rechargeable products such as lanterns, lamps, torch, and batteries in order to increase energy access to people not connected to electric grid. In addition, increasing penetration of mobile phones in the rural parts of Africa and India is expected to create huge opportunity for these chargers in upcoming years.

Key suggestions from the report:

U.S. is a leading country in the North America market, expanding at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2019 to 2025. The market is driven by shifting preference towards environment friendly products including solar chargers

The portable solar charger market in Europe is expected to reach USD 385.5 million by 2025

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2018 owing to rise in product availability. India held more than 25.0% share of overall revenue in 2018 on account of rising popularity of solar charger among residential users

The global market is highly competitive in nature due to presence of companies including Goal Zero, Voltaic Systems Systems, EMPO-NI off-grid solutions, Anker Innovations Limited, Instapark, Suntactics, X-DRAGON, Renogy, and Powertraveller International Ltd.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Portable Solar Charger Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Small Portable, Foldable, Backpack), By Application (Individual, Defense), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/portable-solar-charger-market

Small portable solar charger held a leading market share in 2018. The foldable segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period. The U.S. military is increasingly shifting towards renewable energy resources in order to reduce its dependency on oil energy, which is expected to increase adoption of solar panel and chargers in upcoming years. Moreover, increasing use of various electronic surveillance equipment by military is expected to boost demand for the foldable solar chargers over the forecast period.

The individual segment held a leading share of 69.5% in 2018. Increasing participation in outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and mountaineering, especially in developed countries, is expected to provide growth opportunity for these types of chargers. The number of bikers traveling globally is continuously increasing to cement their love for riding. This trend has encouraged many tour organizers to roll out riding tours outside India. In addition, many bike manufacturers are hosting tours internationally to promote their brands.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2018 on account of growing product visibility, especially in India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia. Moreover, government organizations including the World Bank, International Finance Corporation, and Global Off-Grid Association have undertaken supportive initiatives to increase energy access to remote areas and villages with off-grid solar power. North America is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2019 to 2025. This growth is attributed to increasing product penetration, coupled with rising popularity of adventurous outdoor activities on account of increasing awareness related to maintaining a healthy life.

Grand View Research has segmented the global portable solar charger market by product, application, and region:

Portable Solar Charger Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Small Portable



Foldable



Backpack

Portable Solar Charger Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Individual



Defense

Portable Solar Charger Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

