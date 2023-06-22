Population Health Management Market to Reach $280.8 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global population health management market size is expected to reach USD 280.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.94% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The healthcare industry is shifting toward the adoption of healthcare IT solutions, including electronic health records (EHR) and population health management (PHM) for value-based compensation. PHM solutions can process clinical, financial, and operational data that help improve efficiency and patient care. The health management program is also witnessing changes in medical reimbursement due to the increasing emphasis on value-based payment models.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The services product segment held a majority of the market share in 2022, as healthcare providers prefer in-house maintenance services.

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, as it offers the end-user faster, more effective, and more efficient clinical outcomes.

The healthcare providers end-use segment held the largest market share in 2022. The providers can focus effectively on patient care and reducing overall costs. The large market share is attributed to the implementation of value-based care using healthcare analytical tools.

North America was the largest regional market in 2022 and is likely to retain its position over the forecast period, as the providers, payers, providers-payers, and accountable care organizations promote the use of PHM services.

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to rising healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. Acquisitions and business partnerships with other market players are some of the strategic initiatives undertaken by key players to strengthen their market presence.

Population Health Management Market Growth & Trends

Furthermore, PHM assists in the stratification of at-risk population groups and the identification of high-cost diseases. Besides, the increasing use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in analytics is likely to drive the market's growth. With rapid advancements in technology, PHM is likely to offer a win-win situation for healthcare providers. For instance, the use of data analytics is expected to help reduce costs, increase productivity, and offer improved clinical outcomes.

Furthermore, the key participants are engaged in strategies such as product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures among others to expand their global footprints and product portfolio. Alternatively, rising strategic acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships deals are other factors fueling market expansion.

Population Health Management Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2023 USD 70.0 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 280.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 21.94% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Population Health Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global population health management market based on product, delivery mode, end-use, and region

Population Health Management Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Software

Services

Population Health Management Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Payers

Providers

Employer Groups

Population Health Management Market - Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Population Health Management Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Norway



Denmark

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



Thailand



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Population Health Management Market

Veradigm LLC

Oracle

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

eClinicalWorks

Enli Health Intelligence

McKesson Corporation

Medecision

Optum, Inc.

Advisory Board

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Welltok

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.