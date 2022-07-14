Polyurethane Market to be Worth $105.45 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyurethane market size is expected to reach USD 105.45 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by the growing need for high-performance and lightweight composites in the automotive industry. The use of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) in car components has significantly reduced total vehicle weight. The automobile industry's need for plastics has been driven by the need to reduce total vehicle weight in order to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions. As an alternative to metals, PU is frequently utilized in automobile applications such as engine encapsulation, seats, external panels, instrument panels, external panels, and cables and wires.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The rigid foam product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period.





The construction application segment dominated the global market and accounted for more than 25.0% share of the global revenue in 2021.





The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 40.0% in 2021. The strong manufacturing bases of the automotive, electronics, and appliances industries in China , India , South Korea , and Japan are expected to boost the market growth in the near future.





Read 105 page market research report, "Polyurethane Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam), By Application (Construction, Furniture & Interiors), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Polyurethane Market Growth & Trends

Automobile manufacturers have been obliged to look for new ways to reduce fuel consumption as the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) has increased. Due to the intrinsic relationship between mass and fuel consumption, light weight is a critical issue in these standards. Additionally, the reduction in mass at unfastened locations reduces noise and vibration while also smoothing the ride. Automobile manufacturers are primarily focused on car components made of various types of plastics in order to improve vehicle performance and follow the trend of lightweight vehicles.

Plastics are increasingly being used in automobile components such as automotive interiors, exterior panels, engine cabins, and instrument panels to improve fuel efficiency. Plastics can help reduce total vehicle weight and achieve the necessary fuel economy when used instead of metal components. This tendency, together with rising vehicle production, is predicted to boost polyurethane demand in applications such as engine encapsulation, outer body panels, and interior panels.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on vehicle production and caused disruption throughout the automotive value chain. The market for polyurethane in automotive applications is projected to be impacted by a slowdown or standstill in production activity, negative consumer sentiments, and decreased consumer demand due to COVID-19.

During the forecast period, the electronics and appliances application segment is expected to increase at a significant rate. Protective coverings, printed circuit boards, electrical housings, and other items are made of polyurethane. While delivering outstanding general performance in electrical equipment, polyurethane enables cheaper unit costs and faster manufacturing. A key reason driving polyurethane demand in electronics and appliances is the growing relevance of encapsulating electronic components like circuits and sensors.

Polyurethane Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polyurethane market based on product, application, and region:

Polyurethane Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Others

Polyurethane Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Furniture & Interiors

Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Automotive

Footwear

Packaging

Others

Polyurethane Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Russia



Spain



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of the Global Polyurethane Market

Dow Inc.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Huntsman International LLC

Eastman Chemical Company

Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Recticel NV/SA

Woodbridge

DIC Corporation

RTP Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Tosoh Corporation

Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market - The global polyurethane microspheres market is expected to reach USD 88.01 million by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing usage of polyurethane (PU) microspheres as encapsulants in crop protection and drug delivery system is expected to remain a key demand driver over the forecast period.





