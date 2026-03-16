Polystar, part of Elisa Industriq, implements cloud-native Analytics and Performance Management solution for Bouygues Telecom

Major transformation project replaces legacy PM platform with new, unified solution, delivering cloud-native resilience and performance, enriched KPI and service visibility, and new opportunities for integration and evolution.

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bouygues Telecom has launched a new, cloud-native Analytics and Performance Management solution, based on Polystar's Kalix solution suite, marking the culmination of a multi-year migration program.

Seeking to maintain its already strong reputation for network and service quality, and to embrace a cloud-native, state-of-the-art architecture, the Bouygues Telecom team sought to introduce a new performance management solution aligned with its IT transformation goals that could also provide enriched data at new levels of granularity.

The Bouygues Telecom network spans multiple mobile network generations, and solutions from a range of different vendors, across RAN, core and transport domains. The new solution extends to all these different vendors - and consolidates data from both RAN and Core networks, while enabling new integration options and delivering new levels of insight.

In addition, the migration to a fully cloud-native architecture enables Bouygues Telecom to enhance operational resilience, strengthen security protocols, and improve integration with other platforms through expanded API exposure.

Working in close partnership with Polystar, the teams led customization of the Kalix dashboards for the integration and presentation of the enriched data set, with the development of a new syntax for KPIs. This dramatically streamlined KPI presentation to users, with the additional benefit that custom KPIs could also be generated, when required for deeper analysis.

"Our ambition was to boost overall performance and satisfaction for our customers, through a unified solution that was aligned with our IT evolution and the need to obtain more granular insights. Our journey to launch benefited from extended collaboration between our teams to deliver the new levels of insight and to achieve the customization we required," said Jean-Paul Arzel, CTIO of Bouygues Telecom.

The complex network included more than 60 different systems in the core, together with multiple RAN solution providers. As a result of the deployment, Bouygues Telecom can integrate a wider range of data and leverage that data across other operational systems, with KPIs to match highly specific requirements.

"Together with Bouygues Telecom, we created a new way to access and understand the operational KPIs that matter most, while fully supporting the goals of their IT team. This transformation reflects both the trust Bouygues Telecom placed in Polystar and the flexibility of our solutions to meet the needs of a leading national operator," said Stephen Preston, CEO of Polystar.

The combination of Polystar's Kalix Analytics and Performance Management provides a modern and innovative solution that delivers the versatility needed to meet the requirements of any operator and any network today. At the same time, it can be adapted to specific operational and IT goals. The new solution also serves as a foundation for deeper insights and future evolution as Bouygues Telecom continues its transformation journey.

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Elisa Industriq Mediadesk, mediadesk@elisaindustriq.com, tel. +358 50 305 1605

About Polystar

Polystar is a global leader in smart, data-driven assurance and automation for telecommunications operators. Its solutions transform complex network data into operational intelligence that drives business results. Polystar enables communications service providers to enhance the customer experience and achieve optimal operational efficiency through real-time, actionable insights and pragmatic automation, powered by AI.

Trusted by more than 100 communications service providers across 55 countries, Polystar collaborates with operators to optimize their multi-vendor networks - cloud-native and on-premises.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a worldwide presence, Polystar is part of Elisa Industriq, a global leader in software solutions for operational intelligence that enhances industrial knowledge with AI innovation.

Polystar is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified, reflecting its commitment to quality management and information security. elisaindustriq.com/polystar

About Elisa Industriq

Elisa Industriq creates software solutions for operational intelligence by multiplying industrial knowledge with AI innovation. Our businesses-camLine, sedApta, Polystar, CalcuQuote, TenForce, and Gridle-serve over 2,500 clients internationally in the manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

Elisa Industriq delivers business value for customers by reducing costs, improving quality, and generating growth. Our software solutions integrate with customers' existing systems to optimize their operations in areas including manufacturing execution, supply chain optimization, network analytics, and energy management.

Elisa Industriq is part of Elisa, a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services headquartered in Finland. Our shared mission is a sustainable future through digitalization. Elisa Industriq employs over 1,500 experts in Europe, Asia, and North America. elisaindustriq.com

About Bouygues Telecom

A subsidiary of the Bouygues group, Bouygues Telecom is a global French telecommunications and digital services operator. In 2025, the company achieved a turnover of 8.1 billion euros, employs 10,700 people, and has 501 stores in France. Founded in 1994, Bouygues Telecom is committed to providing its individual customers, businesses, and public administrations with secure, innovative, and high-quality Fixed and Mobile communication services, as well as very high-speed internet services, by constantly developing its network and user experience. 27.1 million Mobile customers and 5.4 million Fixed customers trust Bouygues Telecom, the number 1 operator for WiFi and mobile internet connections according to nPerf in 2025, and number 1 for Mobile in dense areas according to ARCEP, in 2025. Its 4G network now covers 99% of the population, and its 5G network covers more than 19,900 municipalities and over 86% of the population. Bouygues Telecom's Enterprise division supports and helps grow a community of over 120,000 clients, including four out of five major CAC 40 accounts, by generalizing Very High Speed Broadband in France and facilitating the adoption of new uses such as unified communications, smart networks, and corporate mobility services, and by supporting the transformation of their digital infrastructures. Committed to reducing its carbon emissions, Bouygues Telecom aims to achieve -29.4% for scopes 1 and 2 and -17.5% for scope 3 by 2027, objectives approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

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