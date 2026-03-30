Mikko Soirola joins Elisa Industriq as CEO to lead its next international growth phase

HELSINKI, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisa Industriq today welcomes Mikko Soirola as its new CEO, marking an important step for the fast-growing international software business within the Elisa Group. His appointment comes as Elisa Industriq advances into its next phase of global expansion, brand strengthening, and deeper integration of its specialized software units.

Soirola brings extensive experience leading growth-oriented software organizations, most recently at Finago and Accountor Software, where he unified multiple Nordic software companies under a single brand and operating model. His background spans international markets, operational leadership, and helping organizations scale through strong culture, clarity, and customer centricity.

A leader guided by purpose, values, and a clear North Star

Commenting on his appointment, announced in February, Soirola said:

"I'm excited to step into this role at Elisa Industriq - not just because of the business opportunity, but because of the values this organization lives by. I believe strongly in leading with purpose, clarity, and trust, and in creating an environment where people feel ownership of the journey we're on together.

Our North Star is clear: to elevate Elisa Industriq's position as a globally recognized software provider and to help our customers achieve measurable transformation. What motivates me most is the combination of world-class solutions, customers we are proud to support, and highly talented people who turn our work into meaningful outcomes every day. I'm looking forward to building this next chapter openly, inclusively, and with ambition."

Accelerating an already strong growth platform

Over the past few years, Elisa Industriq has built a strong portfolio of software solutions to support customers in the manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy sectors. Having concluded its initial growth phase, the company is now focused on scaling internationally, driving deeper integration across its businesses, and increasing global brand visibility.

Soirola succeeds Henri Korpi, who was appointed to lead Elisa's Consumer Customers business after eight years of building Elisa Industriq into a €150 million international software unit.

With his appointment, Soirola also becomes a member of Elisa's Corporate Executive Board effective March 30, 2026.

Strengthening the leadership team

Elisa Industriq has recently reinforced its leadership team with several new appointments supporting its next phase of international growth. In addition to welcoming Mikko Soirola as CEO, the company has appointed:

Jorma Niemelä as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

as Chief Operating Officer (COO) Americo Mazzotta as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

These additions further strengthen Elisa Industriq's operational, commercial, and strategic capabilities as it continues its expansion across global industrial markets.

More information & interview requests:

Elisa Industriq Mediadesk, mediadesk@elisaindustriq.com, tel. +358 50 305 1605.

About Elisa Industriq

Elisa Industriq creates software solutions for operational intelligence by multiplying industrial knowledge with AI innovation. Our businesses - camLine, sedApta, Polystar, CalcuQuote, TenForce, and Gridle - serve over 2,500 clients internationally in the manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

Elisa Industriq delivers business value for customers by reducing costs, improving quality, and generating growth. Our software solutions integrate with customers' existing systems to optimize their operations in areas including manufacturing execution, supply chain optimization, network analytics, and energy management.

Elisa Industriq is part of Elisa, a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services headquartered in Finland. Our shared mission is a sustainable future through digitalization. Elisa Industriq employs over 1,500 experts in Europe, Asia, and North America. elisaindustriq.com

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