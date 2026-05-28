Elisa Estonia deploys Elisa Industriq's Gridle optimization to support grid balancing and strengthen network resilience

HELSINKI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisa Estonia has deployed Elisa Industriq's Gridle battery optimization solution across its mobile network to strengthen network resilience, while also enabling its base station batteries to contribute to balancing the Estonian electricity system operated by Elering. With the deployment, backup batteries at Elisa Estonia's base stations are managed using Gridle's AI-powered optimization solution.

Key benefits of the Gridle deployment

Resilience beyond regulatory requirements

Intelligently controlled battery storage helps keep the mobile network operational during power disruptions, significantly exceeding minimum regulatory standards.

Lower electricity costs through intelligent battery optimization

AI-driven charging and discharging optimise energy use across base station sites, significantly reducing electricity costs.

New revenue from electricity markets

The solution enables participation in wholesale and balancing markets, allowing Elisa Estonia to monetize its battery assets. Combined with energy cost savings, this supports a fast return on existing battery investments.

Supporting renewable energy integration and sustainability

By automatically charging batteries when renewable electricity is abundant and supporting grid balancing, the solution helps increase the use of renewable energy and contributes to a more stable and sustainable electricity system.

Supporting Estonia's energy transition

The deployment follows Estonia's synchronization with the Continental European electricity system, after exiting the Russian-led BRELL electricity system in February 2025. This transition enables new forms of flexible electricity use and allows distributed assets, such as batteries in telecom networks, to participate in supporting grid stability.

By enabling more dynamic interaction with the national electricity system, Elisa Estonia's base stations can respond to fluctuations in electricity demand and supply while maintaining reliable mobile connectivity. Through Gridle, the batteries participate in both upward and downward aFRR (automatic frequency restoration reserve), automatically charging or discharging in response to signals from Elering.

"Intelligent energy management is an increasingly important part of ensuring reliable networks. This deployment strengthens our resilience and supports Estonia's evolving energy system," said Andrus Hiiepuu, CEO, Elisa Estonia.

"Gridle was originally developed for Elisa's own network and the same network optimization and resilience capabilities are already in use in Finland. We are pleased to now deploy the solution in Estonia, where it can support both reliable mobile connectivity and the stability of the electricity system," said Jukka-Pekka Salmenkaita, Managing Director, Gridle, Elisa Industriq.

Commercially available solution for energy optimization

The Gridle solution is available internationally and has already been taken into use by several telecom operators outside Elisa, reflecting growing interest among operators in combining network resilience with more efficient energy use.

In addition to telecom networks, Gridle optimizes grid-scale energy storage, commercial and industrial battery systems, and residential batteries.

More information & interview requests:

Elisa Industriq Mediadesk, mediadesk@elisaindustriq.com, tel. +358 50 305 1605

Sigrid Hiis, Media Relations Manager, Elisa Eesti, sigrid.hiis@elisa.ee, +372 5681 4070

About Gridle

Gridle is an AI-powered energy flexibility service that maximizes the value of flexible energy assets such as batteries. Gridle turns energy flexibility, the ability to shift when electricity is produced or consumed, into financial value. Gridle controls energy assets intelligently and decides when energy assets should use, store or produce energy. It then offers this flexibility capacity to electricity markets that balance supply and demand, enabling customers to cut energy costs and gain new revenue streams. The service is vendor-neutral and ensures the security of mission-critical assets and infrastructure. Drawing on Elisa's 140+ years of innovation and automation and its expertise in operating nationally critical infrastructure, Gridle delivers dependable energy services that translates directly into operational efficiency and measurable financial outcomes. elisaindustriq.com/gridle

About Elisa Industriq

Elisa Industriq creates software solutions for operational intelligence by multiplying industrial knowledge with AI innovation. Our businesses - camLine, sedApta, Polystar, CalcuQuote, TenForce, and Gridle - serve over 2,500 clients internationally in the manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

Elisa Industriq delivers business value for customers by reducing costs, improving quality, and generating growth. Our software solutions integrate with customers' existing systems to optimize their operations in areas including manufacturing execution, supply chain optimization, network analytics, and energy management.

Elisa Industriq is part of Elisa, a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services headquartered in Finland. Our shared mission is a sustainable future through digitalization. Elisa Industriq employs over 1,500 experts in Europe, Asia, and North America. elisaindustriq.com

About Elisa Estonia

Elisa Eesti AS belongs to the Elisa Group. Elisa champions for a sustainable future through digitalisation by providing entertainment, information technology and telecommunications services and by creating secure network and data centre solutions for customers. With nearly 1000 employees, the company aims to become the leading communications and entertainment company in Estonia. As an environmentally conscious company, 100% of the electricity used in the operation of Elisa's base stations is purchased from carbon-neutral energy sources, which are used to provide all customers with mobile, fixed Internet and TV services together with exclusively produced TV content on the Elisa Huub platform. Elisa Eesti's business customer unit helps companies and the public sector increase efficiency and security through IT services, and network and IT infrastructure solutions. The company's turnover in 2025 was €222 million.

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