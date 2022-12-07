Polyols Market worth $49.3 billion in 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global "Polyols Market by Type (Polyether polyols and Polyester polyols), Application (Flexible Polyurethane Foam, Rigid Polyurethane Foam, CASE), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics), and Region- Global Forecast to 2027", size is estimated to be USD 36.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 49.3 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyols Market"

370 – Tables

50 – Figures

252 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=725

The main reason behind the growth of the polyol market is the increasing demand for polyurethane foams which are used in packaging industries, automotive sector and industrial sectors. Stringent environmental regulations on the manufacturing of polyurethane foams is a major market restraint. The increasing awareness and demand for eco-friendly substitute polyol products and price fluctuations are major challenges in the polyol market.

By Type, Polyether polyols segment accounted for the largest share of the global polyol market during the forecast period

Polyol is a major raw material used in the manufacturing of polyurethanes. Polyols can be divided into two types i.e., polyether polyols and polyester polyols, on the basis of their chemical compositions -. Both these are available in variety of grades in the market. The use of polyols in the manufacturing of polyurethane is indispensable and currently, there is no alternative available for polyols. Apart from polyurethane foams, polyols are also used in CASE (Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, and Elastomers). Polyether polyols are estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Polyether polyols are used for making cushioning systems and flexible foams used in furniture, bedding, automobile seats, steering pads etc. CASE application is the major consumer of polyester polyols, followed by flexible polyurethane foam.

By Application, Flexible polyurethane foams accounted for the highest market share during the forecast period

The market by application is segmented by application as flexible polyurethane foams, rigid polyurethane foams and CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers). The largest market is flexible polyurethane foam. Flexible polyurethane foam is also one of the fastest-growing applications of polyols between 2022 and 2027. The growth in furniture and automobile sector is the major reason for increase in demand of cushioning applications.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=725

By End Use Industry, Building and construction sector accounted for the highest market share during the forecast period

Building and construction industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for polyol market.

The building and construction sector is growing, mainly due to the increase in demand of insulating and sealant materials used in construction. The polyols are used blinds & doors, paints, flooring, and coatings for surfaces. The rapidly growing home refurbishment activities is the main drivers of polyurethane rigid foams in this sector.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for polyol during the forecast period

The largest market for polyols is anticipated to be in APAC over the projected period. Polyol markets are estimated to register significant growth in India, China, Indonesia and Japan, due to their strong demand from end-use industries such as automotive, building and construction, electronics, packaging, and others. The growth of the Asia Pacific polyol market is driven by the economic growth of countries such as China and India. Moreover, the growing demand from major end-use industries in the region which further boosts the growth of the polyol market.

Market Players

Major companies including The DOW Chemical Company (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Shell chemicals (US), BASF SE (Germany) and Huntsman (US) are the key players operating in polyol market. Expansions, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies selected by these key players to boost their positions in the polyol market

Browse Adjacent Market: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

MDI TDI and Polyurethane Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Green and Bio Polyols Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/polyols-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/polyols-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets