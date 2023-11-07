Polymeric Adsorbents Market worth $170 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Polymeric Adsorbents Market by Type (Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrenic Matrix), Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic Matrix), Methacrylic (Methacrylic Ester Copolymer), and Phenol Formaldehyde), End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size is projected to grow from USD 130 million in 2023 to USD 170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.

In the polymeric adsorbents market, significant drivers include the escalating demand for clean water treatment, advancements in the pharmaceutical sector, and a global shift towards sustainability. These factors propel market growth as these adsorbents are essential for water purification, pharmaceutical processes, and industrial applications. Conversely, higher costs and competition from alternative technologies serve as restraints, potentially limiting market expansion. Opportunities lie in diversifying applications and exploring emerging markets, while challenges encompass fluctuations in raw material prices.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polymeric Adsorbents Market"

173 – Tables

39 – Figures

219 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=261564522

The aromatic segment dominated the polymeric adsorbent market in 2022.

In 2022, aromatic polymeric adsorbents emerged as the predominant segment in both value and volume within the polymeric adsorbents market. This type of adsorbent, characterized by its substantial surface area, precise pore size distribution, and remarkable chemical and physical stability, claimed the largest market share. These attributes make aromatic polymeric adsorbents crucial in a diverse spectrum of applications, particularly in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors. They are extensively utilized for protein and small peptide purification, sugar decolorization, the elimination of phenol, and the adsorption of fatty acids.

The pharmaceutical segment is estimated to be the largest segment in the polymeric adsorbents market in 2022.

In 2022, the pharmaceutical industry emerged as the largest segment in terms of value within the polymeric adsorbents market. This demand surge was primarily driven by the pharmaceutical sector's extensive use of polymeric adsorbents for the purification of antibiotics, enzymes, bulk drugs, and vaccines. The preference for polymeric adsorbents in pharmaceutical applications is attributed to their numerous advantages, including their high adsorption capacity and robust physical and chemical stability. This sets them apart from alternatives like powdered activated carbon and positions them as the preferred choice in the pharmaceutical industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=261564522

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share of the polymeric adsorbents market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is poised to dominate the polymeric adsorbents market during the forecast period, holding the largest share in both value and volume from 2023 to 2028. The dynamic growth in the APAC region can be attributed to a burgeoning population and rapid urbanization, which are key drivers of industry expansion. Notably, the robust growth of food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries in multiple APAC countries is fueling the demand for polymeric adsorbents in the region. This demand surge reflects the region's increasing significance in the global polymeric adsorbents market.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Purolite Corporation (US), Chemra GmbH (Germany), Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd. (China), Lanxess AG (Germany), and Thermax Limited (India), amongst others, are the key players operating in the polymeric adsorbents market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the polymeric adsorbents market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Advanced Materials Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Adsorbents Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/polymeric-adsorbent-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/polymeric-adsorbent.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg