Polymeric Adsorbents Market worth $162 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Polymeric Adsorbents Market by Type (Aromatic(crosslinked polystyrenic matrix), Modified aromatic (brominated aromatic matrix), Methacrylic (methacrylic ester copolymer), and Phenol formaldehyde), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Polymeric Adsorbents Market size is projected to grow from USD 120 million in 2021 to USD 162 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.18% from 2021 to 2026. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for polymeric adsorbents for applications in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries, across the globe. Furthermore, the polymeric adsorbents market has witnessed a significant increase in demand from industrial sector, owing to the growing awareness and regulations for water and wastewater treatments.

In terms of value & volume, aromatic is estimated to lead the polymeric adsorbent market in 2020

Aromatic, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the polymeric adsorbents market. Large surface, controlled pore size distribution, and high chemical and physical stability increase their importance in a wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. These adsorbents are used for purification of proteins and small peptides, sugar decolorization, removal of phenol, and adsorption of fatty acids.

Pharmaceutical is estimated to be the largest segment in the polymeric adsorbents market in 2020.

Pharmaceutical, by end-use industry, accounted for the greatest demand for polymeric adsorbents in 2020, in terms of value and volume. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the high demand for polymeric adsorbents in the purification of antibiotics, enzymes, bulk drugs, and vaccines. Polymeric adsorbents offer extensive advantages, such as high adsorptive capacity and strong physical and chemical stability, over powdered activated carbon and, hence, are preferred in pharmaceutical industry.

The APAC region is projected to account for the largest share in the polymeric adsorbents market during the forecast period.

The APAC region is projected to lead the polymeric adsorbents market in terms of both value and volume from 2021 to 2026. Growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in the region, during the forecast period. Growing food & beverages, and pharmaceutical industries, amongst others, in several APAC countries, are fueling the polymeric adsorbents demand in the region.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Purolite Corporation (US), Chemra GmbH (Germany), Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd. (China), Lanxess AG (Germany), and Thermax Limited (India), amongst others, are the key players operating in the polymeric adsorbents market. Merger & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the polymeric adsorbents market.

