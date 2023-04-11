Polycarbonate Market to be Worth $29,714.83 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polycarbonate market size is expected to reach USD 29,714.83 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Regulatory policies are encouraging automotive OEMs to utilize plastics as a means of reducing vehicular weight & improving fuel efficiency. This is anticipated to play a prominent role in driving market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of revenue, the construction application segment accounted for a prominent share of more than 20.0% in the market in 2022, and is further expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific offers tremendous opportunities for manufacturers, as resin requirements from automotive and construction industries are expected to rise significantly, as a result of rising investments in passenger car production and public infrastructure.

offers tremendous opportunities for manufacturers, as resin requirements from automotive and construction industries are expected to rise significantly, as a result of rising investments in passenger car production and public infrastructure. China emerged as the leading consumer in the Asia Pacific and accounted for more than 61.0% of the regional revenue in 2022.

emerged as the leading consumer in the and accounted for more than 61.0% of the regional revenue in 2022. Against the backdrop of slowing GDP growth, China offers opportunities in the construction sector. New housing starts and resuming civil projects as a result of monetary policy restructuring and liquidity easing will be the primary demand driving factors.

offers opportunities in the construction sector. New housing starts and resuming civil projects as a result of monetary policy restructuring and liquidity easing will be the primary demand driving factors. Diversifying the operational presence remains a key factor for producers. Establishing commercial supply agreements with end-users such as automotive OEMs and electronics manufacturers remains crucial for a stable consumer base.

Read full market research report for more industry insights, "Polycarbonate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Packaging, Consumer Goods), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Polycarbonate Market Growth & Trends

Polycarbonate is a completely recyclable polymer and is therefore favoured as a substitute for PVC, particularly in medical devices. In comparison, PC resins offer greater tensile strength & flexural modulus, meaning that they can be easily processed and even blended with other resins such as styrene copolymers and PBT. In the recent past, regulations aimed at reducing plastic wastage highlighted the importance of recycling. PC resins being completely recyclable are expected to benefit from such regulations, and in turn, ease up global supply constraints.

The electrical & electronics segment remained the dominant application area, accounting for more than 24.0% share of the overall consumption in 2021. In the electronics sector, polycarbonate is widely used for producing power housings, connectors, household appliances, and battery boxes. On the other hand, the resin's optical clarity has led to its increasing usage in headlamps, face shields, laminates, and windshields in the automotive and transportation sector.

Polycarbonate Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polycarbonate market on the basis of application and region

Polycarbonate Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kiloton; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Optical Media

Medical Devices

Others

Polycarbonate Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kiloton; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Russia



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Taiwan

Central & South America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Polycarbonate Market

Covestro

SABIC

Lotte Chem

Teijin Industries

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.

Trinseo

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Lone Star Chemical

Chi Mei Corporation

Entec Polymers

RTP Company

LG Chem

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

North America PC And PC/ABS In IT Server Market - The North America PC and PC/ABS in IT server market size is expected to reach USD 81.95 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3%, in terms of revenue, from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for cloud storage and internet services from the growing population has increased the installation of data centers and servers, hence propelling the demand for Polycarbonate (PC) and Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS) across the IT server component manufacturers in the region.

The North America PC and PC/ABS in IT server market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3%, in terms of revenue, from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for cloud storage and internet services from the growing population has increased the installation of data centers and servers, hence propelling the demand for Polycarbonate (PC) and Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS) across the IT server component manufacturers in the region. North America Polycarbonate For Electrical And Electronics Market - The North America polycarbonate for electrical and electronics market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. The product usage in the electrical and electronics market is anticipated to grow due to a rise in the automotive and construction industries in North American countries. This is due to the fact that PC is widely being developed as a material for solar roofs for future mobility applications in Electric Vehicles (EVs) as well as housings for lights and other electrical components, such as switches, sockets, and switchboards, used in residential and commercial structures.

- The polycarbonate for electrical and electronics market size is anticipated to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. The product usage in the electrical and electronics market is anticipated to grow due to a rise in the automotive and construction industries in North American countries. This is due to the fact that PC is widely being developed as a material for solar roofs for future mobility applications in Electric Vehicles (EVs) as well as housings for lights and other electrical components, such as switches, sockets, and switchboards, used in residential and commercial structures. Polycarbonate Sheet Market - The global polycarbonate sheet market size is expected to reach USD 4.91 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Multinationals are constantly improvising their product portfolio to meet the existing requirements in sectors such as building and construction, automotive, packaging, and others. This factor is projected to boost the global market growth in the forthcoming years.

Browse through Grand View Research's Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.