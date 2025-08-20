Polyamide Market worth $53.62 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Polyamide Market by Type (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 66, Bio-Based & Specialty Polyamide), Application (Engineering Plastics (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Wire & Cable) and Fiber (Textile, Industrial, Carpet)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 ", global polyamide market is projected to grow from USD 42.97 billion in 2025 to USD 53.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Polyamides are a class of synthetic polymers made from repeating amide linkages, widely known as nylons. They are used in both plastic and fiber forms, valued for their strength, wear resistance, and ability to withstand heat and chemicals. Polyamides are categorized into types based on their chemical structure, such as PA6 and PA66, which are widely used in industrial components, while bio-based and specialty polyamides like PA11, PA12, and PPA are preferred for applications requiring greater flexibility, chemical resistance, or sustainability. The polyamide market is expanding due to strong demand from automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery, and packaging sectors. Additionally, rising use in technical textiles, carpets, and bio-based materials supports ongoing market growth, particularly as industries prioritize lightweight and environmentally friendly alternatives.

The polyamide 6 segment is expected to account for the largest share of the polyamide market by type during the forecast period in terms of value.

The polyamide 6 (PA6) segment is expected to account for the largest market share by value in the polyamide market due to its cost-effectiveness, versatile performance, and widespread applicability across multiple industries. PA6 offers excellent mechanical strength, abrasion resistance, and chemical stability, making it suitable for a broad range of applications in automotive components, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, packaging films, and industrial machinery. Its ability to be easily processed through injection molding, extrusion molding, and fiber extrusion further enhances its attractiveness to manufacturers. The high demand for engineering plastics and fibers in emerging economies, especially in Asia Pacific, is a major contributor to PA6's dominance. Additionally, the increasing shift toward lightweight and high-strength materials in sectors like automotive and electronics supports the sustained demand for PA6, particularly in under-the-hood parts, connectors, and cable insulation. Its relatively lower production cost compared to other polyamide types, combined with consistent supply and favorable performance-to-price ratio, reinforces its large-scale adoption. As a result, PA6 leads in market value and plays a significant role in driving overall market growth, supported by its adaptability, volume demand, and compatibility with both general-purpose and high-performance applications.

By application, the engineering plastics segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of volume during the forecast period.

The engineering plastics segment, by application, is expected to account for the largest market share by volume in the polyamide market due to the broad and growing use of polyamides in high-demand industrial sectors. Polyamides such as PA6 and PA66 are widely used in automotive components, industrial machinery, electrical and electronic devices, and consumer appliances because of their excellent mechanical strength, heat resistance, and chemical durability. These materials are replacing metals and conventional plastics in many structural and functional parts, especially in the automotive and machinery sectors, where lightweighting, cost-efficiency, and performance are critical. In the electrical & electronics industry, the increasing production of connectors, circuit breakers, and cable insulation materials is also driving high-volume demand for polyamide-based engineering plastics. Additionally, the ease of processing through methods like injection molding and extrusion enables large-scale production, further supporting their extensive use. As manufacturing expands in both developed and emerging economies, particularly in Asia Pacific, the demand for engineering plastics continues to rise significantly. This segment dominates in volume and serves as a major growth driver for the overall polyamide market by supporting mass adoption across a wide range of durable and industrial applications.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share by value in the polyamide market, primarily due to the strong growth of high-value end-use industries and the increasing adoption of advanced polyamide materials across the region. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing rising demand for polyamides in sectors such as automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, and consumer appliances, which involve applications requiring materials with enhanced durability, heat resistance, and performance. As these industries shift toward more technically sophisticated and high-performance components, the value contribution of polyamide usage increases significantly. Additionally, the region is experiencing growing interest in specialty and bio-based polyamides, particularly in advanced manufacturing and sustainability-focused projects, further boosting the value of polyamide consumption. Strong domestic demand, export-driven production, and investments in innovation and processing technologies also contribute to higher value generation. The rapid economic development, industrial upgrades, and ongoing infrastructure projects across Asia Pacific are reinforcing the use of polyamides in value-intensive applications, making the region the largest contributor to global market value and a key driver of the polyamide industry's overall financial growth.

Key Players

The Polyamide market major players such as INVISTA (US), BASF (Germany), Ascend Performance Materials (US), Envalior (Germany), and LEALEA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. (Taiwan).

