Point of Sale Terminal Market Size Worth $125.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 7.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global POS terminal market size is expected to reach USD 125.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for Customer Relationship Management (CRM), reporting, payment processing features along with understanding customer purchase patterns is anticipated to drive the growth. Furthermore, the decline in the trend of carrying cash for shopping coupled with growing digitalization in the payment industry is anticipated to boost the adoption of point-of-sale terminals.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global POS terminal market accounted for USD 69.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027

Mobile product segment was valued at USD 25.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027

Healthcare segment will witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Rising demand in retail stores in China , India , and Japan is one of the key factors driving the growth. Moreover, booming fine dining and other forms of restaurants in food service sector in major cities is anticipated to further fuel the growth

Key market players include Ingenico Group; NCR Corporation; VeriFone Systems Inc.; PAX Technology Corp.; Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co. Ltd.; Revel System Inc.; Oracle Corporation; and ShopKeep

Read 189 page research report with ToC on "Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Fixed, Mobile), By Component, By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/point-of-sale-pos-terminals-market

Large businesses are using POS systems to gain consumer insights, which are then applied to develop discount schemes and personalized marketing. This helps attract more customers and boost sales. Small and medium businesses have also realized the benefit of deploying these systems on their premises. Industries such as retail, hospitality, and restaurants are the highest adopters of POS systems for everyday transactions at their facilities.

The market for fixed POS terminal has been affected by the introduction of mobile POS systems. The mobile segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period and is projected to reach over USD 68.3 billion by 2027. The demand for mobile POS terminal is rising rapidly in developed countries owing to its user-friendly, cost-effective, and convenience features. Moreover, they allow omnichannel assistance for scenarios, such as Buy Online, Pick-up in Store (BOPIS), online purchase, and home deliveries from the store, which is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global POS terminal market on the basis product, component, deployment, application, and region:

POS Terminal Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Fixed



Mobile

POS Terminal Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hardware



Software



Services

POS Terminal Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

On Premise



Cloud

POS Terminal Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Restaurant



Hospitality



Healthcare



Retail



Warehouse



Entertainment



Others

POS Terminal Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

