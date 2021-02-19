Point of Care Diagnostics Market worth $50.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose, Infectious Disease (Hepatitis C, Influenza), Coagulation), Platform (Microfluidics, Immunoassay), Mode of Purchase (Prescription, OTC), Enduser (Hospital, e-comm, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Point Of Care Diagnostics Market size is estimated to be USD 29.5 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 50.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market"

187 – Tables

53 – Figures

240 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=106829185

The point of care diagnostics market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like the point-of-care diagnostics market are Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Chembio Diagnostics (US), Quidel Corporation. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America and Europe. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Demand for point of care diagnostics from key end-users has increased rapidly amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 will have long erm increase in the growth for the point of care diagnostics market in 2020. Along with this, increase in prevalence of different types of infectious diseases, easy access of POC products through online platforms, and growing awaness about the low turnout time of diagnosis using rapid point of care test in turn will boost demnd for POC devices in the coming years.

Demand for glucose monitoring products for home use result in the segment occupying the high share of the point of care diagnostics market

Glucose monitoring products owes a good market share in point of care diagnostics market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increase in the availability of glucose motioring devices increase in the prevalence of diabetes couples with growing collaborations among players for develop advance PoC deviceas and rapus shift towards the adoption of home helathacare products.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest growing point of care diagnostics market, globally

Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2025. initiatives by the government,rising awareness about selftesting products, and increase in collaborations among key players in the point-of-care diagnostics market in the region. increasing number of hospitals in India and China; and rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructures,and increase in thenumber of research centers are driving the growth of the APAC point of care diagnostics market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=106829185

Prominent players in this market Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Quidel Diagnostics (US), and Chembio Diagnostics (US). Other prominent players operating in this market are EKF Diagnostics (UK), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), and Fluxergy (France).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=106829185

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Device Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Cardiac Marker Testing Market by Product (Reagent, Instrument), Component (Troponin I & T, CK-MB, Myoglobin, BNP, hsCRP), Disease (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Atheresclerosis), Enduser (Lab, PoC, Academia) - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cardiac-marker-market-64885447.html

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Instrument, Kits), Technology (Immunoassay, MDx, Hematology, Urinalysis), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Infectious Diseases) End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ivd-in-vitro-diagnostics-market-703.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/point-of-care-diagnostic-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/point-of-care-diagnostic.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets