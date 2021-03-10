Playrix Launches Heartwarming Puzzle Game Homescapes on AppGallery

Homescapes, famous for its walk-through gameplay which invites players to renovate an old family home by completing increasingly interesting puzzles, is offering great gifts to celebrate its launch on AppGallery.

At launch, new AppGallery players globally will be able to redeem exclusive gift packs worth €5.49 which provides them with three hours of free lives for unlimited fun, 10,000 coins, and two promotions for the in-game Star currency. Similarly, existing Huawei players can also expect a series of promotions with coupons and gifts worth up to €10.

In addition to the exciting offers available exclusively to AppGallery gamers, Homescapes fans, including those without Huawei devices, will have the chance to claim an extra 35% off starter and apprentice packs from March 10th to 18th.

Playrix fans across the globe can expect the familiar match-3 puzzle restoration challenge they know and love - as well as countless new features to explore, including unique boosters and explosive combinations. Set in a historic mansion on a verdant street, players will need to restore, renovate, and decorate each room selecting their favourite items and furniture, to unlock new chapters and unveil an exciting family story along the way. Players will have access to thousands of design options, from more conservative to more funky styles, to create their very own dream house, allowing them maximum freedom to explore their creativity through hours of interactive gameplay.

"We are delighted to be able to offer the popular Homescapes game to more gamers around the world through our partnership with AppGallery. Following our successful launch of Gardenscapes, we are excited to see the response from Huawei gamers and look forward to hearing feedback of their experience," said Maxim Kirilenko, Chief Business Development Director at Playrix.

Recently launched Gardenscapes was the first of the Playrix Scapes series to debut on AppGallery, a highly popular entry to the series with over 213 million cumulative downloads worldwide and praises from gamers for its interactive puzzle gameplay. Following its popularity on the platform and positive feedback, Homescapes is expected to continue to drive that momentum.

Huawei Offers Technology Support to Partners

As one of the fastest-growing global app marketplaces, Huawei's partnership with Playrix has provided the strong operational support it needed for each launch – releasing both Gardenscapes and Homescapes within just a few months. Homescapes is another quality example of how a game can leverage Huawei's HMS Core, integrating with the IAP kit to ensure a seamless experience for both users and developers.

"The support and guidance that our team has received from Huawei throughout the process of launching on AppGallery has been great and we are pleased to be able to offer another popular match-3 puzzle game because of it," said Maxim Kirilenko, Business Development Director at Playrix.

Homescapes will be available from 10th March 2021 via AppGallery.

Homescapes detailed regional promotions is as follows:

Huawei Exclusive Promotions

Available at launch: AppGallery users globally will be able to redeem exclusive gift packs worth €5.49 which provides them with three hours of free lives for unlimited fun, 10,000 coins, and two promotions for the in-game Star currency. Available for new Homescapes players only, redeemable through AppGallery via Gift Centre after installation. Available from launch till March 18 th: Russian AppGallery players will also be able to purchase starter packs at a discounted rate of up to 45% off. Available from launch till March 21 st: Asia Pacific AppGallery players will be able to redeem a €1 and 15% discount coupon for their first two in-app purchases. Available from launch till April 9 th: MEA AppGallery players are able to win a €5 coupon by simply downloading or sharing about the game. Available from March 19 th till April 8 th: European and Russian AppGallery users can claim an exclusive one-time coupon which gives them an 80% discount off the Golden Ticket season pass which unlocks the latest Magic Tricks season and a plethora of generous in-game benefits.

Cross-Platform Promotion

Available from launch till March 18 th: Global Homescapes players across platforms are entitled to claim an extra 35% off starter and apprentice packs.

About AppGallery - One of the Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Our unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider "1+8+N" strategy at Huawei.

AppGallery's vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users' privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being one of the global top 3 app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 530 million monthly active users. Huawei has partnered with 2.3 million developers across the globe, and the total downloads from AppGallery have reached 384.4 billion times within 2020.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453547/Huawei_Homescapes.jpg

SOURCE Huawei