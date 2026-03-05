Huawei Launched Global Intelligent Public Service Solution and Shenzhen Longgang AI+ Public Service Demonstration Site

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei Government Public Services Digitalization BU held the Global AI+ Public Service Summit. Government customers and partners from around the world discussed the development trends of public services and shared their practices in AI-driven transformation. During the event, Huawei released the Global Public Services Solution and the Shenzhen Longgang AI+ Public Service Global Demonstration Site. In addition, Huawei launched the Global Public Service Ecosystem Alliance.

Saeed Xia, President of Huawei Global Public Services BU Huawei unveiled the Shenzhen Longgang Public Service Global Demonstration Site Launch of the Global Public Service Ecosystem Alliance

At the Global AI+ Public Service Summit, Jason Slater, Chief of Digital Transformation and AI at UNIDO, stated: "AI+ drives public services forward. Building an effective digital government is not just about deploying technology, but about building inclusive, citizen-centered and interoperable system."

At the summit, Mr. Saeed Xia released the Huawei Global Public Service Solution. He highlighted that the global development gap and digital divide persist, and public services face challenges like inconvenience, low satisfaction, and poor user experience. Accelerating government digitalization is key to enhancing international influence, governance, and satisfaction. The solution is based on the architecture of "1 digital foundation + 1 intelligent platform + N industry applications". It delivers scenario-centric, efficient, high-quality public services by orchestrating service items, integrating capabilities, and streamlining processes. Driven by both business and data, it provides convenient, quality data services to fuel innovation, and ultimately creates an intelligent system with "Chat-to-Process" features, smart decision-making, and efficient handling.

Chomparee Chompurat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Thailand's MDES, stated: "Thailand is accelerating its transition to an AI-enabled intelligent government by leveraging robust 'Cloud First' infrastructure, responsible AI integration, and global public-private partnerships to deliver secure, citizen-centric services and position the nation as a trusted ASEAN digital hub."

Carlos Eduardo Rodrigo Prado, Executive Director of AGETIC, shared e-government achievements and breakthroughs, outlined strategic blueprints and key measures, and presented a vision for a new era of digital government, digital nation, and inclusive smart services. Guided by the vision of "Bolivia to the World and the World to Bolivia" put forward by President Rodrigo Paz, the country is advancing its digital transformation.

Bilgin Semiz, Director of Global Sales at Nextcloud, shared how Nextcloud built a secure and compliant enterprise collaboration platform based on Huawei Cloud.

Customer representatives shared their practical experience and visions for their countries on topics such as AI infrastructure hubs, future planning of public services, and national digital transformation.

At the event, Shenzhen Longgang Government Service Center and Huawei jointly launched the Shenzhen Longgang AI+ Public Service Global Demonstration Site. Based on the best practices of the Longgang District Government in Shenzhen, this showcase features an integrated operational model linking four levels: district, street, community, and campus. This "AI+ Public Service" approach has yielded remarkable results. Its intelligent customer service system, powered by LLMs, deeply integrates hotlines, service counters, and self-service resources for multi-channel synergy, achieving a 98% hotline connectivity rate. Furthermore, in "AI+ Intelligent Verification," the integrated approval hub has pushed intelligent review accuracy to over 95%.

Finally, Huawei took the lead in launching the Global Public Service Ecosystem Alliance. This alliance aims to pool industry resources to accelerate the global implementation and popularization of AI-powered public services. Representatives from partners in the public service sector, including iSSTech, Linewell, Seeyon, Digihail，Nextcloud, SAINS, and Nexconn, etc., attended and witnessed the launch of the alliance. Huawei stated that it will utilize the alliance as a platform to collaborate closely with global partners, jointly exploring the "blue ocean" of public services in the digital era.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927272/iMAGE1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927273/iMAGE2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927274/iMAGE3.jpg