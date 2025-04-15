Players Reclaim Close to $7M Through AskGamblers Complaint Service in 2024

News provided by

AskGamblers

15 Apr, 2025, 10:43 GMT

AskGamblers returns close to $7 million to players, after receiving a record-breaking 10,000+ complaints, as indicated in the Complaint Service report for 2024.

BELGRADE, Serbia, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest AskGamblers Complaint Service report for 2024 has officially been released. The comprehensive report highlights the most important accomplishments and records of the AskGamblers Complaint Service team for the previous year. 

In 2024, The AGCS team (formerly known as AGCCS) managed to return $6,890,547.11 to players. Over 7,259 players turn to AskGamblers, submitting complaints against 1,114 casino brands. Out of all the accepted and processed complaints, our team had a 68% resolution success rate.

One of the notable milestones we reached was returning a total of $70 million to our members. Additionally, we recovered a record-breaking $87,103.20 in Affiliate Program complaints, a 90% increase compared to the year before.

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, talked about the success the AGCS had: "It's amazing to see the trust players put in us year after year, and we're able to repay them by helping them recover their funds from operators or solve other related issues. We've had another successful year, with a few records broken and amazing milestones achieved and we can't wait to see what lies in store in the years ahead."

You can read our full annual report to learn about the achievements of the AskGamblers Complaint Service in detail.

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers.com strives to provide current, objective, and accurate information and guide its users towards a safe gaming experience. The way we deliver our services, from the online casino, sportsbook, slot, and bonus reviews to our trusted Complaint Service, is best described by our motto: "Get the truth. Then play."

For more information about AskGamblers and AskGamblers Awards, please contact dijana.radunovic@g2m.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/askgamblers/r/players-reclaim-close-to--7m-through-askgamblers-complaint-service-in-2024,c4136285

Also from this source

AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service Returns Over $70 Million in Disputed Funds

AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service announced today that they have returned over $70 million to players, marking another milestone in the history of ...

AskGamblers Surpasses 700,000 Registered Members

AskGamblers has officially surpassed 700,000 registered members, marking a significant milestone in the website's growth. The achievement reflects...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Gambling & Casinos

Gambling & Casinos

Entertainment

Entertainment

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics