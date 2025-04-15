Players Reclaim Close to $7M Through AskGamblers Complaint Service in 2024

AskGamblers returns close to $7 million to players, after receiving a record-breaking 10,000+ complaints, as indicated in the Complaint Service report for 2024.

BELGRADE, Serbia, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest AskGamblers Complaint Service report for 2024 has officially been released. The comprehensive report highlights the most important accomplishments and records of the AskGamblers Complaint Service team for the previous year.

In 2024, The AGCS team (formerly known as AGCCS) managed to return $6,890,547.11 to players. Over 7,259 players turn to AskGamblers, submitting complaints against 1,114 casino brands. Out of all the accepted and processed complaints, our team had a 68% resolution success rate.

One of the notable milestones we reached was returning a total of $70 million to our members. Additionally, we recovered a record-breaking $87,103.20 in Affiliate Program complaints, a 90% increase compared to the year before.

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, talked about the success the AGCS had: "It's amazing to see the trust players put in us year after year, and we're able to repay them by helping them recover their funds from operators or solve other related issues. We've had another successful year, with a few records broken and amazing milestones achieved and we can't wait to see what lies in store in the years ahead."

You can read our full annual report to learn about the achievements of the AskGamblers Complaint Service in detail.

