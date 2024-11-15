Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market worth $14.78 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The healthcare and medical device sectors are among the rapidly growing markets for plastic injection molding machines. Some of the medical devices and equipment that are in greater demand include syringes, vials, diagnostic tools, and personal protective equipment (PPE). High-volume production of these products requires injection molding machines to deliver precision and scalability in volume. Plastic injection molding machines are crucial to meet the increasing demand for medical-grade plastic components amidst stringent safety and hygiene regulations with the world turning its attention to healthcare infrastructure.

The all-electric machine type segment is the fastest growing segment, in terms of value, of the global plastic injection molding machine market during the forecast period.

The all-electric machine type segment is the fastest growing segment in the plastic injection molding machine market during the forecast period. The operation of the all-electric machine servo motors is smooth and quiet, eliminating noise pollution as well as enhancing worker comfort. It has been indicated that a quiet workplace also enhances employee satisfaction, decreases stress, and even maximizes output. This characteristic overlaps with the objectives of several manufacturers in creating a safe and positive workplace and highly desired in noise-controlled environments.

0-200 Tons Force segment is estimated to be the second-largest clamping force of plastic injection molding machine market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The 0-200 Tons Force segment is estimated to be the second-largest clamping force in the plastic injection molding machine market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The demand for 0-200 ton injection molding machines is increasing along with the rise of SMEs in the industrial sector. These companies usually have an emphasis on flexible and cost-effective solutions for their production requirements. Given that these small-tonnage machines have fewer operating costs, are simpler to maintain, and can conserve space, they just make more sense for these smaller SMEs that usually run with less volumes of specialty parts.

Consumer goods is estimated to be the second-largest end-use industry of plastic injection molding machine market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The consumer goods segment is estimated to be the second-largest end-use industry in the plastic injection molding machine market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Advanced injection molding technology allows manufacturers to produce a wide range of colors, textures, thereby opening it up to many designs. It also accommodates the inclusion of useful features such as transparent parts or soft grips that may improve the user's experience. The ability of plastic injection molding to manufacture complex, aesthetically appealing products in a relatively short period of time has made this a very important technology in the consumer goods industry, where investment in modern molding solutions has been driven by the need for distinctive, striking designs.

North America is projected to register the second highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the plastic injection molding machine market.

North America is projected to register the second highest CAGR in the plastic injection molding machine market, in terms of value, during forecast period due to several factors. Continued research and development in manufacturing technology in the North American market influences the plastic injection molding machine market. Innovative solutions that increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve product quality must be developed as industries involve. This includes developments in molding techniques and new materials, such as high-performance polymers, which allow for the production of parts using multiple materials and intricate shapes.

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Players:

The key players profiled in the report include Haitian International Holdings Limited (China), Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. (China), Engel Austria GmbH (Austria), Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited (Japan), Hillenbrand, Inc. (US), Japan Steel Works Ltd. (Japan), Arburg GmbH (Germany), Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. (Canada), and KraussMaffei Group GmbH (Germany).

