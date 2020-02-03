Plastic Antioxidants Market to Garner $ 4.96 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 6.4 % CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

-Protection offered by antioxidants against thermal and oxidative degradation and promising plastic consumption have boosted the growth of the global plastic antioxidants market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Plastic Antioxidants Market by Type (Phenols, Amines, Phosphites, Organic Sulfides, Antioxidant Blends, and Others), Form (Liquid and Solid), and Polymer Resin (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global plastic antioxidants industry was pegged at $3.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.96 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Major motivators for market growth

Protection provided by antioxidants against thermal and oxidative degradation and promising plastic consumption have boosted the growth of the global plastic antioxidants market. However, the implementation of stringent regulatory policies hampers the market growth. On the contrary, expansion in use of agriculture plastic is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6264

Phenols segment dominated the market

Based on type, the phenols segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global plastic antioxidants market, owing to rise in the adoption of high-performance plastic. However, the phosphites segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. As phosphites function as an extender that enhances the life cycle of the final products, which increases the growth of the segment.

Polymer resin segment to manifest fastest CAGR through 2026

Based on polymer resin, the polypropylene segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% through 2026, owing to rise in demands across the range of industries. However, the polyethylene segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the global plastic antioxidants market, due to rise in demands of polyethylene in the packaging industry.

North America to manifest the fastest CAGR

The market across North America is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise the increase in the adoption of plastic material for packaging used in various industries. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific the market dominated in 2018, contributing to around half of the total revenue, owing to the presence of a huge consumer base i.e. established automotive and electronic & electrical industries, and stable growth in the construction industry.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6264

Major market players

SI Group

Clariant AG

BASF SE

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Dover Chemical Corporation

Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd

Amfine Chemical Corporation

3v Sigma USA Inc

Inc Songwon

Solvay S.A



Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Plastic Compounding Market:Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Powder Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Wood Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2025

Coatings Resins Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research