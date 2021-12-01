Plasma Separation Tubes Market: EDTA Tubes Will Command Over a Quarter of Blood Collection Tubes Sales in 2031: FMI

A detailed study by Future Market Insights (FMI) uncovers critical trends and opportunities facilitating the growth in the plasma separation tubes market. The report emphasizes on highlighting key micro & macro-economic indicators pushing sales across various segments in on the basis of product, material, application, and end user. It also discloses competitive trends and profiles of leading players operating in the global market.

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest survey by FMI, the global Plasma Separation Tubes Market is estimated to surpass US$ 874.6 Mn by 2031. Surging demand for various types of blood diagnostic tests across hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutes is augmenting the growth in the market.

Increasing prevalence of various lifestyle diseases such as diabetes has compelled the population across the globe to undergo regular health checkups. Driven by this, the plasma separation tubes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Antigens, antibodies, and foreign nucleic acid present in plasma play a vital role in the diagnosis of serious infectious diseases such as Alzheimer's and cancer. Hence, rising awareness regarding the early disease detection of aforementioned diseases is expected to propel the demand for plasma separation tubes.

Plasma separation tubes contain a specialized gel that causes blood to clot and isolate plasma from blood, avoiding variability due to hemolysis. With successive outbreaks of novel diseases such as COVID-19 and Zika, these tubes have gained immense popularity as blood collecting devices for the centrifugation process across modern medical infrastructures.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7292

On account of this, the market is anticipated to account for around 25% of the total blood collection tubes sales in 2021.

Based on products, the ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) tubes segment is estimated to dominate the market, accounting for nearly 37% of the total sales through 2031. Increasing applications in the preservation of blood cells morphology and cellular components during hematology testing are facilitating the growth in the segment.

"Growing research and development (R&D) activities for introduction of novel products such as disposables miniaturized versions of plasma separation tubes is expected to create growth opportunities for market players in the forearming years," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Plasma Separation Tubes Market Analysis

The U.S. is estimated to hold the lion's share in the North America market, accounting for more than 87% of the regional sale in 2021.

market, accounting for more than 87% of the regional sale in 2021. Russia is anticipated to emerge as the most remunerative market in Europe , contributing nearly 27.9% of the revenue share in the region by 2021.

is anticipated to emerge as the most remunerative market in , contributing nearly 27.9% of the revenue share in the region by 2021. China is projected to register a swift growth in the East Asia market, accounting for around 66% of the demand share over the assessment period.

is projected to register a swift growth in the market, accounting for around 66% of the demand share over the assessment period. India is expected to dominate the plasma separation tubes market in South Asia , holding sales of more than 33.2% in the region by the end of 2021.

is expected to dominate the plasma separation tubes market in , holding sales of more than 33.2% in the region by the end of 2021. In terms of end user, the diagnostic laboratories segment is forecast to exhibit the fastest growth in the market, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2031.

Key Drivers

Numerous companies are undertaking several initiatives to ensure the wellbeing of their employees, such as implementing regular medical checkups on quarter or semester-basis. Such initiatives are estimated to drive the growth in the market.

Increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostics and blood sample collection tools for running tests on various diseases and research purposes across diagnostics laboratories is propelling the demand for plasma separation tubes.

Key Restraints

High cost and less shelf life of plasma separation tubes due to its additives are hampering the growth in the market.

Rising preference towards using plasma separation tubes owing to their less cost and high durability compared to glass tubes is hindering the sales of glass plasma separation tubes.

Ask from Market Research - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7292

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the global market are focusing on launching novel products to expand their product portfolio. Some of the players are adopted strategies such as merger, acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen their global footprint. For instance,

In June 2021 , Sekisui Medical announced acquiring a Singapore -based medical device company, Veredus Laboratories Pvt.Ltd. The acquisition will assist the company to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its presence in the Asian market.

, Sekisui Medical announced acquiring a -based medical device company, Veredus Laboratories Pvt.Ltd. The acquisition will assist the company to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its presence in the Asian market. In November 2020 , Intervactechonlogy OU, a leading blood collection systems manufacturer announced introducing a new packaging system for its blood collection devices set which are available for pack of 1,2,and 5 tubes.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Beckton, Dickinson and Company

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co.,Ltd

AB Medical Inc.,

SARSTEDT AG & Co.KG

InterVac Technology

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Poly Medicure Ltd.

FL Medical

CHENGDU RICH SCIENCE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

RICH SCIENCE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd

APTACA spa

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices

Biosigma S.p.A.

More Valuable Insights on Plasma Separation Tubes Market

The latest report by FMI provides a detailed analysis of the global plasma separation tubes market, providing credible insights into key factor driving the market through 2021 and beyond. The study also disclosed growth projections on in plasma separation tubes market with detailed segmentation:

By Product

EDTA Tubes

Lithium Heparin Tubes

Sodium Heparin Tubes

By Material

PET/Plastic

Glass

By Application

Routine Chemistry

Serology & Immunology

Blood Typing

Blood Sugar Assay

Molecular Genetics

Others

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Veterinary

Hospitals & Clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Request for Customized Report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7292

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into plasma separation tubes market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for plasma separation tubes market between 2021 and 2031

Plasma separation tubes market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Plasma separation tubes market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plasma-separation-tube-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/plasma-separation-tube-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights