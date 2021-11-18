Plant-Based Vaccines Market Worth ($2,672.05 Mn by 2028) by (12.9% CAGR) with Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by The Insight Partners

Bacterial Vaccines Segment to Lead Plant-Based Vaccines Market During 2021–2028 by Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and forecast– COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on "Plant-Based Vaccines Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Vaccine Type, Source, Application, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 2,672.05 million by 2028 from US$ 1,143.72 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing research & development (R&D) activities and growing prevalence of infectious diseases are driving the market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for vaccines has skyrocketed. The plant-based vaccines market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growing investments by leading companies and rising interest of related industries in the regional market fuel the plant-based vaccines market's growth.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Plant-Based Vaccines Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00024327/

Plant-Based Vaccines Market: Key Insights - COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic highly impacted hospital services. The hospitals were overloaded with the COVID-19 and the other routine patients. The surging volume of patients suffering from COVID-19 led to the demand for a vaccine that can be developed faster and in a cost-effective way. Due to the increasing demand, the key players operating in the market are undergoing various strategic initiatives such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to increase their production capacities and meet the rising demand. For instance, on October 2, 2021, MedicaGO Inc. started Phase 1/2 clinical trials in Japan for Medicago's plant-derived virus-like particle (VLP) COVID-19 vaccine candidate combined with GSK's pandemic adjuvant. The study was conducted by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, the parent company of Medicago. In Asia Pacific countries, COVID-19 has created an extraordinary emergency that significantly affected the supply chain. The supply chain disruptions, along with the enormous demand for effective therapies for the treatment of COVID-19, have put the healthcare research industry in a critical situation. For instance, the pandemic led the Japanese economy to contract by 29% on an annualized basis. As the pandemic spread across the globe, the demand for plant-based vaccines has skyrocketed. The demand created was so high that many industry players increased the investment in plant-based vaccines.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Plant-Based Vaccines Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00024327/

Plant-Based Vaccines Market: Segmental Overview

Based on application, the plant-based vaccines market is segmented into influenza, zika virus, Ebola virus, poultry disease, COVID-19, and others. The influenza segment would hold the largest share of 32.42% in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the COVID-19 segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% in the market during the forecast period. The COVID-19 disease has spread worldwide and has a higher mortality rate than the influenza virus. Therefore, there was a surge in worldwide efforts to produce a suitable vaccine for COVID-19. Over a dozen vaccines have been authorized and are being administered worldwide. The current situation generated the need to produce low-cost, stable vaccines without any cold chain requirements, which can be used in developing countries. Therefore plants provided a viable platform for the generation of the COVID-19 vaccine. As a result of the numerous advantages, the segment is predicted to grow during the forecast period.

Plant-Based Vaccines Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Companies such as iBio, Inc. and LENIOBIO have implemented various inorganic developments that have bought about dynamic improvements in the plant-based vaccines market in which they are operating. Various companies are focusing on organic strategies such as product launch and expansion. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were partnerships and collaboration. These growth strategies have aided the market players in expanding their business and enhancing their geographic presence. Additionally, growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships helped strengthen their customer base and increase the product portfolio.

Order a Copy of Plant-Based Vaccines Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00024327/

In December 2020, the FDA approved the investigational new drug application of British American Tobacco p.l.c. for COVID-19 candidate vaccine, allowing BAT to progress into a Phase I clinical trial in adult volunteers. The vaccine candidate was created by using innovative plant-based technology.

In July 2020, MedicaGo Inc. reached an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with its vaccine against COVID-19, subject to Health Canada approval. Medicago received US$ 173 million in funding support from the Government of Canada for its vaccine research and development and the construction of its Quebec City manufacturing facility.

Browse Related Reports and Get Sample copy

Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.3% to reach US$ 525.32 Million from 2020 to 2027

Veterinary Vaccines Market 2028 By Vaccine Type, Technology and Geography

Pneumococcal Vaccines Market 2028 By Dosage, End User

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/plant-based-vaccines-market

More Research: https://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/the_insight_partners/

Logo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Insight Partners