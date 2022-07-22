Plant-based Meat Market worth $15.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plant-based Meat Market is projected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 14.7%, in terms of value between 2022 and 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors to drive the growth of the plant-based meat market are growth in vegan and flexitarian population, rise in awareness about the health benefits of plant-based meat over animal-based meat products, increase in investment by government bodies and R&D activities, and investment of the major food industry giants in plant-based meat products.

Soy account for the largest market share in the plant-based meat market

Based on the source, the soy segment dominates the market. Soy serves as an alternative to meat sources, such as pork, beef, and chicken due to its high protein content. The consumption of soy foods has recently risen in Western countries due to the adoption of vegetarian diets and being cholesterol-free as against animal-based proteins.

The beef segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the plant-based meat market during the forecast period

Based on type, the beef segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the plant-based meat market. Beef is usually considered a type of meat harvested from cattle and it is a nutrient-rich food, as it provides various essential nutrients. Plant-based beef provides similar characteristics to that of beef. Beef-related plant-based products, such as meat-free beef pieces, no-beef burgers, beef watercress, and beefsteak, are made from sources such as soy and wheat.

The burger pattie segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in the plant-based meat market during the forecast period

By product, the plant-based meat market is segmented into burger patties, strips & nuggets, sausages, meatballs, and other products. The other products include slices, fillets, cutlets, fingers, and crumbles. Plant-based burgers are the most popular type of product that has gained consumer attention at a global level. They are designed and created to look and taste like conventional meat products.

The food retail segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the plant-based meat market during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the food retail segment is projected to account for the largest share in the plant-based meat market. Food retail refers to operating retail, supermarket, hypermarket stores, and any other form of stores, where various products, such as grocery items, vegetables, uncooked meat, and frozen products, are made available to the consumers. This distribution channel is being used by established plant-based meat companies as well as startups to increase the penetration of their products in the market.

Europe region holds the largest share in the plant-based meat market during the forecast period

Europe is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of consumption and production. The manufacturers in Europe are currently focusing on new product developments that include plant-based meat with better texture, appearance, and composition. The innovative product development in the region is backed by appropriate research and development facilities available in the region

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Beyond Meat (US), Kellogg Company (US), Impossible Foods Inc. (US), Maple Leaf Foods (Canada), Unilever (UK), Conagra Foods (US), Tofurky (US), Gold&Green Foods Ltd (Finland), Sunfed (New Zealand), and Monde Nissin (Philippines).

