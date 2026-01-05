Cell Culture Vessels Market worth $8.03 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Cell Culture Vessels Market is projected to grow from about USD 5.10 billion in 2025 to USD 8.03 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Browse 600 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 650 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cell Culture Vessels Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Cell Culture Vessels Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 5.10 billion

USD 5.10 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.03 billion

USD 8.03 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 9.5%

Cell Culture Vessels Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the cell culture vessels market cell factory systems/cell stacks (vessel type) segment is expected to dominate the market in 2024.

By application, the biopharmaceutical production segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies' segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

The North America cell culture vessels market accounted for a 39.6% revenue share in 2024.

The cell culture vessels market is growing rapidly, driven by advancements in biologics, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies, which require efficient and scalable cell expansion platforms. The use of advanced cell culture methods for drug discovery and toxicity testing is therefore increasing demand among research institutes and CROs. Moreover, the shift toward high-density, scalable culture systems, along with increased investments in life sciences R&D, continues to encourage market growth. The growing shift toward more standardized and contamination-controlled vessels is therefore resulting in faster adoption rate.

Key players are focusing on product innovation in scalable, high-surface-area, single-use cell culture vessels to support biopharmaceutical manufacturing. They are also expanding global manufacturing capacity and distribution networks and strengthening collaborations with biopharma companies and CDMOs to ensure long-term adoption.

By product, the flasks segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

the cell culture vessels market is divided into vessels and accessories. The vessels market is further divided into cell factory systems/cell stacks, roller/roux bottles, flasks, multiwell plates, and Petri dishes. Cell culture flasks are the fastest-growing product segment, driven by their widespread use in routine laboratory work and early-stage research. Their ease of handling, flexibility across multiple cell types, and suitability for small- to mid-scale experiments make them a preferred choice in both academic and industrial settings.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the largest segment in the cell culture vessels market.

the market for cell culture vessels has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounts for the largest share of the market in 2024 and is also the fastest-growing end user segment. This dominance is supported by the rise of biologics pipelines, increasing in-house research activity, and the growing need for consistent cell culture systems across discovery, development, and manufacturing workflows.

Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing region in the global cell culture vessels market during the forecast period.

the global cell culture vessels market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by the rapid expansion of biotech ecosystems, increased research funding, and rising biopharmaceutical production capacity. The region's growing focus on local drug development, coupled with improving laboratory infrastructure and cost advantages, continues to drive demand for cell culture vessels.

Top Companies in Cell Culture Vessels Market:

The Top Companies in Cell Culture Vessels Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Getinge (Sweden), among others.

