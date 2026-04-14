Plant-Based Meat Market Expected to Reach USD 33.3 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 20.5%: Allied Market Research

The global plant-based meat market is experiencing growth driven by rising veganism, health consciousness among consumers, and increasing sustainability concerns.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Plant-Based Meat Market By Product Type (Tofu, Tempeh, Seitan and Others), By Source (Soy, Pea, Wheat and Others), By Distribution Channel (Indirect and Direct): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast. The global plant-based meat market reached $5.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $33.3 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% from 2022 to 2031, according to the report.

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A Global Change in Food Consumption: The global plant-based meat market is undergoing a significant structural change, fueled by the fast convergence of health consciousness, environmental awareness and rapidly developing technology in food science. The plant-based meat market size which had a value of $5.3 billion in 2021 is projected to rise more than sixfold across the forecast decade, a trajectory that highlights the ongoing reorientation of consumer choices away from traditional animal proteins.

Metric Value Market Size (2021) $5.3 Billion Market Forecast (2031) $33.3 Billion CAGR (2022–2031) 20.5 % Leading Product Segment Tempeh (~3/5 of market share, 2021) Fastest-Growing Product Seitan (21.5% CAGR) Leading Source Segment Soy (~1/2 of market share, 2021) Fastest-Growing Source Pea (21.4% CAGR) Leading Distribution Channel Indirect (~4/5 of revenue, 2021) Fastest-Growing Channel Direct (21.3% CAGR) Dominant Region North America Fastest-Growing Region Europe (21.2% CAGR)

Key Industry Trends

The impressive expansion of the plant-based meat market is supported by a number of macroeconomic and sociocultural tailwinds. A growing global population of vegetarians and flexitarians increases the addressable consumer market well beyond committed vegans. A growing body of scientific knowledge about the health consequences of overconsuming red and processed meat including cardiovascular disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes and some cancers is spurring consumers to more actively seek plant-based protein substitutes. And the documented environmental price of industrial livestock production including greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation and water depletion is shifting buying habits across demographic groups.

The decisive catalyst has been the ability of modern plant-based meat products to closely mimic animal-based meat in terms of taste, texture, color and other sensory qualities. Berkeley: To meet such demand, "foodservice and retail channels across the globe have become a lot more accessible and adoption has accelerated." Tofu, tempeh, seitan, or legume-derived products are now widely available.

Continually, health-minded consumers are realizing that plant-based meat items have a useful nutritional profile they're high in protein and dietary fiber, low in saturated fats and bad cholesterol, and strengthened and fortified with important vitamins: trace minerals including iron; zinc; calcium; vitamin B12. These nutritional benefits, paired with the ethical appeal of cruelty-free food sourcing, is broadening the consumer addressable market by age group, income bucket and geography.

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Segment Analysis

By Product Type - Tempeh Ranks First, Seitan Jumps In 2021, the tempeh segment held the largest share of the plant-based meat market globally, accounting for nearly three-fifths of total market revenue. Also, tempeh's nutritional density (full protein, calcium, iron, vitamins and essential minerals), paired with its fermentation-boosted digestive benefits mark it as a favorite among health-conscious consumers around the world. however, the seitan segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate and attain a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. Made from wheat gluten, seitan has highly meat-like texture and is now increasingly used as a part of premium plant based food product lines. With richness in protein, low levels of fat and versatility in culinary applications, it's the fastest-scaling alternative protein ingredient across food production.

Source - Soy Dominates, Pea Protein Green Shoots In 2021, soy-based plant-based meat accounted for the maximum market share with almost half of global revenues. Soy's economic status as a nutritional powerhouse providing all nine essential amino acids necessary for human health coupled with its versatility and affordability, complemented by established supply chain infrastructure, assures its dominance through 2031. On the other hand, the pea protein segment is projected to deliver fastest 21.4% CAGR during forecast period. Pea protein's hypoallergenic properties, high digestibility, clean-label credentials and compatibility with gluten-free dietary requirements make it a next-generation ingredient of choice for sustainable protein innovation. Growing consumer demand for allergen-free, non-GMO food formulations is also accelerating the development of pea-based products throughout the industry.

Distribution Channel - Indirect Channels Drive Revenue, Direct Sales Cross-Sell The indirect distribution channel which includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialized food stores and foodservice establishments accounted for almost four-fifths of global market revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to retain its leading position during the forecast period. Mainstream retail platforms are being inundated with vegan meat products that have aided in aiding trial across different consumer segments and increasing the purchase decision. The direct distribution segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. The recent rise of direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms (e.g. Impossible Foods), subscription meal kits (e.g. Blue Apron, Purple Carrot) and branded online storefronts is allowing plant-based meat brands to forge direct relationships with consumers, capture richer data and achieve higher margins compared to its animal protein counterparts.

Regional Insights

North America - The highest share in the revenue of global plant based meat market was accounted by North America, owing mainly to United States, in 2021. The region's deline market leadership mirrors its mix of high consumer awareness about the health and environmental effects of meat consumption, a mature food processing sector focused on innovation and globally marketed plant-based meat brands. The increasing popularity of the flexitarian diet in which consumers decrease but do not completely cut out meat intake has more than doubled the addressable market in the U.S. and Canada to include flexitarian eaters in addition to strictly vegan or vegetarian consumer audiences.

Asia-Pacific - The Asia-Pacific region is an increasingly important growth corridor for the global plant-based protein market. Accelerating demand for alternative protein products is propelled by rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanization as well as growing health awareness and supportive government policies across China, India, Japan, and Singapore. for example, India represents a significant structural opportunity due to its considerable and culturally entrenched vegetarian population. Thus, multinational and regional brands have been spending on market entry and product localization to seize the increasing demand in Asia-Pacific.

Europe - The Strongest Growth Region Supported by Regulatory Movement & Dietary Changes in Europe will account up to 2021 in CAGR terms, expected to preserve the position of prominent regional market with a 21.2% enumerating each region rate expanded by the predict period 21031. Growth in the region is driven by a rapidly declining per capita meat consumption, growth in vegetarian and vegan populations especially in Germany, the UK and Netherlands and a favourable regulatory environment encouraging sustainable food production.

LAMEA - Key Opportunity Led by Urbanization and Dietary Diversification Despite being a nascent and potentially lucrative growth market for plant-based meat, the LAMEA region is bringing up the rear. Urban middle-class population growth, increasing consumer consciousness regarding nutrition and lifestyle-linked diseases, and greater governmental emphasis on food security and sustainability create favorable conditions for market expansion of meat alternatives across Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and South Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The global plant-based meat industry is characterized by a competitive landscape of established multinational food companies and innovative pure-play alternative protein brands engaged in aggressive product innovation, geographic expansion and strategic partnerships. Major players in the report include:

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Impossible Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods (Field Roast)

Kellogg NA Co. (MorningStar Farms)

Conagra Brands (Gardein)

Unilever (The Vegetarian Butcher)

Tofurky

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Quorn Foods (Monde Nissin)

Gold&Green Foods Ltd.

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Key Recent Industry Developments

The global plant-based meat market has been front and center for a wave of strategic innovation and product expansion, underscoring the category's continued growth streak despite macroeconomic challenges:

May 2025: Beyond Meat launched reformulated iterations of the Beyond Burger as well as Beyond Chicken Pieces, which sported cleaner ingredient decks and earned certifications from both the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association solidifying the health-positioned plant-based meat segment.

November 2024: Beyond Meat introduced Beyond Sun Sausage™ nationally available at Whole Foods Market, a plant-based sausage featuring spinach, bell peppers and legumes signaling a substantial diversification outside of just burger alternatives.

September 2024: Impossible Foods launched next-gen plant-based chicken nuggets across casual dining, quick service, and retail channels with high texture and flavor to directly compete against conventional chicken analogues.

March 2025: As part of efforts to revitalize consumer interest in plant-based meat and fish alternatives, Schouten Europe launched two new snacks Power Bites and Sea Bites.

January 2025: Project Eaden closed a EUR 15 million Series A round to speed up the development of ultra-realistic plant-based meat substitutes, confirming investor interest in this space is as strong as ever.

Analyst Review

According to Allied Market Research, the global plant-based meat market is one of the most attractive and structurally resilient growth opportunities in the food and beverage markets worldwide. Whether this convergence of an increasing health awareness, growing animal welfare consciousness, environmental sustainability pressures and disruptive food technology will create a sustainable demand base that cuts across cyclical consumer behaviours. The plant-based meat category is well on its way from niche, lifestyle category to mainstream dietary segment and the flexitarian consumer a more plant than animal protein consumer, but not quite a vegetarian will stand as the most important demand driver over the forecast period. The drive for taste parity, clean-label formulations, nutritional fortification, and price accessibility will be the key deciding factors when it comes to capturing market share through 2031.

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