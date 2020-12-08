Piramal Pharma Solutions Invests ~$32 Million to Expand its Riverview Michigan Facility for Additional Capacity in Potent and Non-Potent API Development and Manufacturing

- The expansion adds both additional capacity and new capabilities in labs and manufacturing

- Growing customer demand in the API space is driving the investment

- The investment is further validation of the company's commitment to patients around the world

RIVERVIEW, Michigan, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited's Pharma Solutions business, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced plans to expand its facility in Michigan with additional capacity and new capabilities for the development and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The company is investing ~US$32 million in the facility to keep up with expected demand based on current forecasts, including potential new opportunities.

This expansion of more than 25,000 square feet, which includes 8,500 square feet of production space, will provide significant benefits to customers and patients. Capacity will increase in large-scale manufacturing with the addition of new reactors capable of handling up to 4000L. Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is also adding two new kilo labs for process development and GMP manufacture for clinical trials at scales up to 100L. New equipment of critical importance to the expansion includes a 1m2 filter dryer with glovebox technology, 3KL/4KL mild steel glass lined reactor and 3KL Hastelloy reactor, all designed to handle potent compounds with OELs >1mcg/m3. Facility design procedures assure all appropriate safety measures, including controlled room pressurizations with air locks for safe movement of both people and materials, glovebox technology/contained systems for charging and discharging of potent compounds, and a scrubber to address any reaction off-gassing.

Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Pharma Solutions said, "Piramal Pharma Solutions' Riverview facility has a well-earned reputation as the preeminent leader in high potency APIs (HPAPIs), and this expansion is designed to ensure that we retain that position. It enables us to support our customers' immediate and long-term API needs, strengthens our presence in North America, and enhances our ability to serve patients around the world by delivering the best active ingredients in a timely manner."

The expansion is planned to be ready for customers beginning Summer 2022. It is expected that the expansion will add approximately twenty new hires to the site, bringing the total headcount to more than 180 employees and further benefitting the local economy. This would be the seventh major acquisition or expansion by PPS in North America in the past six years demonstrating a sustained substantial commitment to patients, customers, employment, and growth.

With successful inspections by the US FDA and many European and Asian government agencies, PPS' Riverview facility has a stellar track record of regulatory compliance and is committed to maintaining the highest possible standards of environmental performance, health and safety.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions:

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our clients through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process & pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services like development and manufacture of highly potent APIs and antibody drug conjugation. Our capability as an integrated service provider & experience with various technologies enables us to serve innovator and generic companies worldwide. For more information and updates, please visit: www.piramalpharmasolutions.com | Social Media: Twitter, LinkedIn

About Piramal Pharma Limited:

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL), a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited, offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 14 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes an integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business, Complex hospital generics business, and India Consumer Products business, selling over-the-counter products in India. In addition, it has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, PPL received 20% strategic growth investment from the Carlyle Group.

For more information and updates, please visit: www.piramal.com | Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

