Pipeline Pigging Services Market Size Worth $14.2 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pipeline pigging services market size is expected to reach USD 14.2 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing government regulation for safety of pipeline and energy infrastructure coupled with technological advancement in oil and gas sector is likely to strengthen the growth for the market.

Intelligent pigging aids in cleaning pipelines and inspection and collection of data without obstructing the flow of the product. Various technologies such as Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL), Ultrasonic Testing Intelligent Pigging, and Caliper Pigging, which are also collectively termed as non-destructive testing technologies, are used to detect the pitting and corrosion in oil and gas pipeline.

Key suggestions from the report:

Intelligent pigging accounted for the largest market share in service segment with USD 5.5 billion in 2018. Intelligent pigging which uses smart pigs is capable of carrying advanced inspection activities to gather important data such as location of corrosion or cracks or irregularities on the inner walls of the pipe in addition to just cleaning of the pipes

The gas end use segment accounted for the market value of USD 6.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period. For gas pipeline owners pigging service is one of the essential maintenance services to be conducted parodically to maintain the integrity of the pipeline in the long run

There is increase in gas distribution network owing to the rise in production from offshore gas fields on account of technological advancements in the industry. Ongoing initiatives to improve the inadequate gas transmission and distribution infrastructure in order to facilitate the cross border and domestic trade will drive the construction activities for gas distribution, which will eventually drive the pipeline pigging services market.

Some of the significant industry participants include Rosen Group; T.D. Williamson, Inc; NDT Global Services Ltd.; Baker Hughes; Applus; Lin Scan; Enduro Pipeline Services; Intertek Group; and Enduro Pipeline Services.

Read 95 page research report with ToC on "Pipeline Pigging Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service, By Application (Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection, Crack & Leakage Detection), By End Use (Oil, Gas), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pipeline-pigging-services-market

MFL can be used for both gas and liquid pipeline maintenance services. In comparison to Ultrasonic Test Pigging technology, MFL technology has an advantage as it can identify and measure corrosion and metal loss even in thin-walled pipelines, while ultrasonic test pigging technology is ineffective in such situations.

Caliper Pigging can also be used in the most challenging environments to identify the size of the deformations that can affect the integrity of pipes. They have relatively limited use as compared to MFL technology and Ultrasonic Test Pigging technology, owing to limited adoption in the current business scenario.

The corrosion detection application segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to be fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Corrosion is the primary problem affecting the oil and gas pipeline system in most of the cases. In-line inspection intelligent pigs such as corrosion detection pigs are used to detect and characterize metal loss caused by corrosion and cracking.

Asia Pacific market is forecasted to witness substantial growth and was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2018 on account of increasing oil and gas distribution network in emerging nations. China occupies the largest market share in the region and is projected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. According to the National Development and Reform Commission, China's oil and gas distribution network is expected to reach 240,000 kilometers by 2025, owing to the rapidly growing energy demand in the country, coupled with shift in the preference of the people to use cleaner fuel like natural gas instead of coal in order to meet environmental protection goals.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pipeline pigging services market based on service, application, end use, and region:

Pipeline Pigging Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Pigging



Intelligent Pigging

Pipeline Pigging Services Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Metal Loss / Corrosion Detection



Crack & Leakage Detection



Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection

Pipeline Pigging Services End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Oil



Gas

Pipeline Pigging Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Russia





Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Australia



Central and South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





Iran

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.