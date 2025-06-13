Ping An Ranks 27th on Forbes' Global 2000 List

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) has risen two spots to rank 27th on Forbes' 2025 Global 2000 list, an authoritative ranking of the world's largest public companies based on a composite score of revenue, profit, assets, and market value. Released on June 12, the latest rankings reflect Ping An's continued growth and strong performance, as the Group moved up two places from last year. Additionally, Ping An secured 5th place among Chinese companies, climbing one spot from the previous year, while maintaining its position as the highest-ranked insurance company in China.

The top five Chinese companies in the 2025 rankings are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, and Ping An. During the period, Ping An reported revenue of US$158 billion, profit of US$17.6 billion, and total assets amounted to US$1.8 trillion.

Progress driven by technology-enabled "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-driver strategy

Ping An continues to advance its technology-enabled "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-driver strategy, driving stable growth across its core businesses. Through its integrated finance model, Ping An has strengthened its engagement with retail customers. As of the end of 2024, Ping An served 242 million retail customers, with 25.6% holding four or more contracts within the Group. Customer retention remained robust at 98.0%. The health and senior care strategy also provided differentiated advantages, with nearly 63% of Ping An's retail customers entitled to service benefits in the health and senior care ecosystem.

In transforming and upgrading its core businesses, Ping An harnessed technology to reduce costs, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen risk management. The number of service cases handled by Ping An's AI service representatives reached approximately 1.84 billion, accounting for 80% of the Group's total customer service volume in 2024. In Life insurance, 93% of policies were underwritten within seconds via smart underwriting, smart claim settlement and smart policy renewal. Moreover, Ping An P&C achieved claims savings of RMB11.94 billion through smart fraud detection, marking a year-on-year increase of 10.4%.

In 2024, Ping An achieved an operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company of RMB121.862 billion, achieving a year-on-year increase of 9.1%. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company reached RMB126.607 billion, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 47.8%. Revenue totaled RMB1,028.925 billion, up 12.6% year-on-year, while total assets reached RMB12.96 trillion, a 11.9% increase from the beginning of the year.

Enhancing customer experience with the "worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving" value proposition

Ping An has actively promoted its "worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving" value proposition to enhance customer experience. Under its "worry-free" services, Ping An's auto insurance now offers 82 convenient services, including roadside assistance, vehicle inspections, and chauffeur services, benefiting 236 million users of "Ping An Auto Owner" app. By the end of 2024, Ping An's home-based senior care services had expanded to cover 75 cities nationwide. For "time-saving" initiatives, 93% of the policies were underwritten within seconds through smart underwriting, smart claim settlement and smart policy renewal.

Commitment to shareholder returns, communication, and value creation

According to its 2024 annual report, Ping An proposed a final dividend of RMB1.62 per share in cash for 2024, bringing the total annual dividend to RMB2.55 per share, a 5% year-on-year increase. The cash dividend payout ratio based on operating profit attributable to shareholders (OPAT) was 37.9%, marking 13 consecutive years of dividend growth. The Group maintains strong communication with shareholders through annual general meetings and investor roadshows. On May 13, 2025, Ping An held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, attended by 117 shareholders. Management addressed 29 questions and suggestions raised by shareholders.

Fulfilling corporate social responsibility and supporting economic development

As of December 31, 2024, Ping An had invested nearly RMB10.14 trillion to support the real economy. Its green investment of insurance funds reached RMB124.712 billion, while its green loan balance amounted to RMB157.762 billion. In 2024, green insurance premium income totaled RMB 58.608 billion. Through its "Ping An Rural

Communities Support", Ping An provided RMB52.014 billion in funding to promote rural industrial vitalization. In addition, MSCI upgraded Ping An's ESG rating to AA, giving it the top spot in the multi-line insurance & brokerage category in the Asia-Pacific region for three consecutive years.

The Forbes Global 2000 list, published annually since 2004, evaluates publicly traded companies worldwide based on revenue, profit, assets, and market capitalization. This year's list revealed record-breaking combined figures for the top 2,000 companies, with a total revenue of US$52.9 trillion, profit of US$4.9 trillion, assets of US$242.2 trillion, and market capitalization of US$91.3 trillion. By country, the United States led with 612 companies, followed by China (including Hong Kong) with 317 companies.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.