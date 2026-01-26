Ping An Recognized in Brand Finance's Global 500 2026

Ranks as China's Most Valuable Insurance Brand for the Tenth Consecutive Year

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or "the Group"; HKEX: 2318/82318; SSE: 601318) has once again been named China's most valuable insurance brand for the tenth consecutive year, according to Brand Finance's Global 500 2026 report released on January 21. Ping An's brand value reached USD 48.839 billion, growing 13% year-on-year. The Group ranked 32nd globally, up three places from 2025, and 10th among Chinese brands. This marks the tenth consecutive year that Ping An has been recognized as China's most valuable insurance brand. Brand Finance highlighted Ping An's strong operational resilience and long–term value creation despite a complex and evolving external environment.

Brand Finance's Global 500 2026 ranking evaluates more than 6,000 brands worldwide across multiple dimensions, including brand strength, financial performance, and future growth potential. This year, 68 Chinese companies were listed. The top ten Chinese brands include Douyin, State Grid Corporation of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank Corporation, Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Moutai, Tencent, China Mobile, and Ping An.

Ping An continues to advance its dual-pronged strategy of "Integrated Finance + Healthcare and Senior Care", driving high–quality growth. As of September 30, 2025, the Group recorded operating revenue of RMB 901,668 million. Operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent reached RMB 116,264 million, a 7.2% year–on–year increase, while net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent rose 11.5% year-on-year to RMB 132,856 million. By the end of September 2025, Ping An served nearly 250 million retail customers, equivalent to one in six of the Chinese population. The retention rate of customers served for five years or more reached 94.4%, reflecting deep and sustained trust in Ping An brand.

Technology-Enabled Growth

Ping An's technology capabilities continue to expand, with databases containing 30 trillion bytes of data, covering nearly 250 million retail customers. The Group is deepening and broadening its application of technology across real–world scenarios, empowering its financial businesses to enhance customer experience, strengthen risk management, reduce costs, and promote sales. These advances provide a strong and resilient technological foundation to support the development of the Ping An brand.

Improving experience: Ping An Life's "111 Quick Claims" model enabled 58% of claims to be settled instantly in the first three quarters of 2025.

Managing risks : AI-powered tools enhanced Ping An's risk management capabilities. Its Property & Casualty Insurance's anti-fraud intelligent claims interception reduced losses by RMB 9.15 billion in the first three quarters of 2025.

: AI-powered tools enhanced Ping An's risk management capabilities. Its Property & Casualty Insurance's anti-fraud intelligent claims interception reduced losses by RMB 9.15 billion in the first three quarters of 2025. Cutting costs : Ping An's AI service representatives handled more than 1.292 billion service interactions, 80% of total customer service volume, in the first three quarters of 2025.

: Ping An's AI service representatives handled more than 1.292 billion service interactions, 80% of total customer service volume, in the first three quarters of 2025. Boosting sales: The smart "AI + Human" reinstatement task assignment system helped increase policy reinstatement by 23%, improving protection continuity for customers.

Commitment to Sustainability

Ping An actively fulfills its social responsibilities, supporting green development and rural revitalization. In the first three quarters of 2025, the Group recorded RMB 55,279 million in green insurance premium income and provided RMB 47,390 million in funding to support rural industrial development. Due to its outstanding sustainability performance, Ping An received an MSCI AAA ESG rating, ranking No. 1 in the Asia–Pacific region in the "Multi-Line Insurance & Brokerage Industry".

Looking ahead, Ping An stated that it will remain customer-oriented and continue deepening its technology-enabled "Integrated Finance + Healthcare and Senior Care" strategy. By strengthening core competitiveness through differentiated services, the Group aims to meet the evolving financial, healthcare, and senior care needs arising from economic and social development together with growing public expectations.

