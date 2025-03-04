Ping An Enhances Recruitment Experience with "Ping An Talent" AI System

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An", "the Company" or the "Group" HKEX: 2318 / 82318; SSE: 601318) recently launched its 2025 Spring Campus Recruitment offering over 2,000 positions, highlighted by Ping An's self-developed "Ping An Talent" recruitment system. This platform integrates AI-driven job matching, AI interviews, and AI salary negotiation to provide campus recruits with a fair, convenient, and efficient recruitment experience.

"Ping An Talent" uses natural language processing and machine learning technology to perform keyword matching and semantic analysis on resumes, accurately identifying students who meet the job requirements. These AI innovations not only reduce the workload of HR staff and avoid screening error and evaluate resumes efficiently to match graduate talent with suitable positions faster than before.

The AI interviewer function provides students with a flexible interview experience. Students can communicate with the company by simply tapping the screen, regardless of their location. The AI interviewer efficiently assesses students' comprehensive abilities and personality traits based on facial expressions, speech rate, tone, and the logical structure of their answers.

The AI salary negotiation technology improves the efficiency of salary discussions with recruits. It can help campus recruits clearly understand salary information through smart outbound calls based on student backgrounds and job requirements.

Based on its technology-driven "integrated finance + healthcare and senior care" strategy, Ping An together with more than 10 of its subsidiaries, offers over 2,000 positions across eight major categories, including business, investment & financing, technology, product, operations, and other functions, providing comprehensive career development paths for students from diverse academic backgrounds. There are also a large number of positions provided member companies in AI, big data, algorithms, and product operations to support Ping An Technology, Ping An Health Insurance, and other businesses.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEx:2318 / 82318; SSE:601318) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It strives to become a world-leading provider of integrated finance, health and senior care services. Under the technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy, the Group provides professional "financial advisory, family doctor, and senior care concierge" services to its 240 million retail customers.

