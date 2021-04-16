Ping An and Imperial College Business School Hosting Virtual Conference on ESG and Climate Risks in Investment Management

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) and the Imperial College Business School are bringing together experts from the industry and academia on "Integration of ESG and Climate Risks in Investment Management" on 22 April at 7am – 9:30am GMT / 3pm – 5:30pm Hong Kong. The event is jointly hosted by Ping An Technology, the core technology arm of Ping An and Imperial College Business School, Brevan Howard Centre for Financial Analysis, with Responsible Investor as the conference media partner.

The conference will offer global perspectives from asset owners, asset managers, exchanges, and financial data companies on the latest developments in ESG investing and corporate disclosures. Renowned speakers include:

The conference discussions will cover challenges in corporate ESG disclosures, ESG applications in investment decisions and regulatory compliance and tools to integrate ESG into investment decisions.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 218 million retail customers and 598 million internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two over-arching domains of activity, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", covering the provision of financial and health care services through our integrated financial services platform and our ecosystems; in financial services, health care, auto services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" transformation strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. In 2020, Ping An ranked 7th in the Forbes Global 2000 list and ranked 21st in the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 38th in the 2020 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN .

