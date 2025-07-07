Photovoltaics (PV) Films Market worth $41.59 billion by 2034 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Photovoltaics (PV) Films Market by Raw material (EVA, PVB, POE), Application (Ground-mounted PV, Building-integrated PV) - Forecast to 2034", photovoltaics (PV) films market size is projected to grow from USD 14.05 billion in 2025 to USD 41.59 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Photovoltaics (PV) Films Market"

140 – Tables

60 – Figures

200 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=147989535

The market for photovoltaic films is expanding driven primarily by emerging technologies, such as Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) and Heterojunction Technology (HJT)—that need encapsulation designed for them specifically to be successful. TOPCon and HJT cells have steadily improving efficiencies and energy conversion rates over existing silicon-based cells, making them the most widely implemented technologies in the solar industry. They are, however, more susceptible to environmental conditions that require advanced encapsulation films with improved UV protection, thermal stability, and electrical insulation. HJT cells, which have crystalline silicon combined with hybrid amorphous silicon layers, are an example of the necessity of films to mitigate potential-induced degradation (PID).

PVB films based is anticipated to be the largest segment in photovoltaics (PV) films market, by raw material, in terms of value, during the forecast period

PVB films account for the largest share of the photovoltaic films market. The preferred choice for encapsulation films is likely a result of its excellent physical and chemical properties, and compatibility with new PV (photovoltaic) technology. PVB was first developed for laminated safety glass use in the automotive and construction industries. The films have some prized benefits, such as superior adhesion to glass, high optical clarity, and stronger protection from UV and moisture from extreme environmental conditions in regions, such as the Middle East & Africa, which relate to high heat, sand, and UV exposure. Furthermore, PVB provides structural support by enhancing the mechanical strength and impact resistance of the panel assembly, helping protect it from damage during transportation, installation, or exposure to adverse weather conditions. Much of the damage can lead to loss of efficiency and even shorten the product life of the solar panel. However, with new advances in bifacial and building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) that use glass-glass module combinations, demand is expected to grow for encapsulation materials like PVB.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=147989535

Ground is projected to be the largest segment in photovoltaics (PV) films market, by application, during the forecast period

Ground solar applications constitute the largest share in the application segment of the global market for photovoltaic films because the geography, infrastructure, and economy in many regions support the deployment of large-scale solar energy. Globally, semi-arid and arid land areas with low vegetation cover and minimal land-use conflicts make them suitable for utility-scale solar installations. Ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) systems and installations, particularly utility-scale solar farms, are heavily reliant on films since large quantities of encapsulation films are necessary to protect solar panels and enhance the durability and service life of solar panels that are subjected to harsh climate, energy, extreme UV radiation exposures, high temperatures, sand storms and high humidity conditions in coastal zones. Ground systems also provide optimal utilization of PV to achieve maximum energy yield with maximum power point tracking, coupled with ideal orientation/solar tracking, which is increasingly significant in areas experiencing rapid urbanization and industrialization.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the photovoltaics (PV) films market, during the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the photovoltaic film market, owing to its strong manufacturing industries and rapidly developed solar energy sector. China, India, Japan, and South Korea continue to be leaders in deploying solar energy, with an active push to promote the use of renewable energy by the government. China is home to many of the global leaders in solar panel manufacturing, which creates great demand for encapsulation films that enclose and protect the solar cells and meet module efficiencies. Asia Pacific has local producers of encapsulation materials and a geographically well-established supply chain that enables producers to get high-quality, inexpensive substrate material. Thus, the region has heavily invested in energy security and promotes energy sustainability, which has led to considerable utility-scale solar development and rooftop installations. Encouraging policies like subsidies and long-term solar install targets also spur momentum. Moreover, skilled labor and access to raw materials provide a competitive advantage in the supply of photovoltaic films.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=147989535

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the photovoltaics (PV) films market such as H.B. Fuller Company (US), 3M (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), JA SOLAR Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Borealis AG (Austria)., Jiangsu Sveck Photovoltaic New Material Co., Ltd (China), HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO.,LTD. (China), Shanghai HIUV New Materials Co.,Ltd. (China), Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Betterial (China), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Hanwha Group (South Korea), Zhejiang Sinopont Technology Co.,Ltd. (China), and Cybrid Technologies Inc. (China).

Get access to the latest updates on Photovoltaics (PV) Films Companies and Photovoltaics (PV) Films Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Foam and Insulation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

EVA Films Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Epoxy Resin Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Tower Crane Rental Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg