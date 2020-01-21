PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev to Take Part in the World Economic Forum in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrey Guryev, President of the Russian Fertilizer Producers Association and CEO of PJSC PhosAgro, one of the world's largest producers of phosphate-based fertilizers, will take part in panel sessions and discussions at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF), which will be held in Davos on 21–24 January 2020.

The WEF will host some 3,000 participants, including the heads of a number of states and non-governmental organizations, as well as top executives from some of the world's leading companies.

According to the organizers, the goal of Davos 2020 will be to discuss a model of 'capitalism for all stakeholders' that will make it possible to implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the targets established by the Paris Agreement on climate change.

In this context, discussions during most of the forum's panel sessions will focus on an exchange of experiences among speakers concerning the implementation of best practices in relation to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors at the level of states, business and non-governmental organisations.

PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "The agenda for the World Economic Forum 2020 is aligned with the priorities of PhosAgro's long-term development strategy: as one of the guarantors of world food security, the Company understands its global responsibility and is making a real contribution to achieving 10 of the UN's 17 SDGs, which are a key driver in terms of environmental responsibility and preserving the planet for future generations."

"Work aimed at integrating the SDGs into PhosAgro's operations throughout the entire production cycle is led by the Board of Directors' Committee on Sustainable Development, which started working last year. The Committee is headed by Irina Bokova, an independent member of the Board of Directors who previously held the post of Director-General of UNESCO and who has unique expertise in this area."

"PhosAgro has the ambition, potential and opportunity to make further progress in terms of ESG criteria. We have already managed to achieve significant improvements in this area in recent years, which has drawn attention at the UN level: PhosAgro was granted LEAD status as one of the most engaged participants of the UN Global Compact, a platform for socially responsible businesses that are making considerable contributions to the achievement of the SDGs."

"During the panel sessions in Davos, we will share our experience to date, and it will be interesting to learn about our peers' best practices. I am going to take part in meetings with global business leaders and with decision makers in the chemical, mining and advanced-materials industries. We will discuss the main factors affecting our industry, and we will also address issues related to cooperation and the implementation of joint initiatives to take on contemporary challenges and threats, including in the areas of food security and the environment."

