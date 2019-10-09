PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev Elected to RUIE Management Board Bureau

MOSCOW, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrey Guryev, the CEO of PhosAgro and member of the Management Board of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs ("RUIE"), has been elected as a member of the Management Board Bureau of the RUIE. This was announced at a meeting of the Bureau of the Board of the RUIE on 9 October 2019.

Andrey Guryev has also been the President of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers since October 2015. He is the First Deputy Chairman of the RUIE Committee on Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development, the Deputy Chairman of the Agricultural Industry Commission, and the Chairman of the Subcommittee for Agriculture, Processing and Forestry. Mr Guryev also heads the Councils of Entrepreneurs for Russia-Brazil and Russia-Argentina.

RUIE President Alexander Shokhin said: "We are pleased to have Andrey Guryev elected to the Management Board Bureau of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. The experience of the CEO of PhosAgro, a systemically important player in the global mineral fertilizer and agricultural industry sectors, who is involved in supporting national and global food security, will be extremely important for the RUIE's Management Board Bureau, especially in advocating for removing trade barriers in foreign markets.

"We hope that Andrey Guryev's work in his new post will also help in the sharing of best practices in the field of corporate social responsibility among Russian business, which PhosAgro traditionally pays great attention to, implementing a number of important social projects, both in Russia and at the UN level."

PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "I am grateful to my colleagues for their faith in me. In my new capacity, I intend to actively participate in the implementation of initiatives aimed at protecting the interests of Russian manufacturers in foreign markets, as well as in the field of sustainable development. I am sure that through our joint efforts we will be able to contribute to the further growth in the competitiveness of domestic enterprises."

About PhosAgro

PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's pure phosphate-based fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency and their environmental safety for the health of people and soils.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.com.

