Pharmacy Automation Market worth US$10.00 billion by 2030 with 7.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Pharmacy Automation Market, valued at US$6.23 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.1%, reaching US$6.65 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$10.00 billion by 2030. The growth of the market is mainly fueled by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, enhancing the need for effective and precise management of drugs. Moreover, the requirement of efficient pharmacy operations to boost the efficiency of the workflow and cut down medication mistakes is accelerating the usage of automation. Furthermore, government initiatives and policies promoting digital health and automation are propelling market growth.

Furthermore, major industry players are increasingly focusing on AI-driven solutions, cloud-based pharmacy management systems, and strategic partnerships to enhance operational efficiency. The expansion of e-pharmacies, along with the growing integration of IoT in healthcare, is expected to create new growth opportunities. As technological advancements continue to transform the pharmacy sector, automation is becoming an essential solution for improving medication safety, reducing costs, and optimizing overall pharmaceutical operations.

By Based on product type, the pharmacy automation market has been segmented into automated medication dispensing and storage systems, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated tabletop counters, automated medication compounding systems, pharmacy management software (PMS/PIMS/PIS), and other pharmacy automation systems (pharmacy kiosks, pneumatic tubes, tablet splitters, and others). In 2023, the automated medication dispensing and storage systems segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market for pharmacy automation. Some of the key growth factors for the segment are increasing need for reducing medication errors. Medication dispensing errors, such as incorrect dosage, wrong medications, and dispensing delays, contribute to adverse drug events (ADEs), impacting patient health outcomes. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2022, medication errors are estimated to cost approximately USD 42 billion annually. Further, in hospital settings, medication error rates range from 0.3% to 9.1% during prescribing and 1.6% to 2.1% at the dispensing stage. Automation minimizes human errors by ensuring precise dispensing and secure storage. Technologies such as robotic dispensers help prevent contamination and ensure correct medication dispensing.

By End user, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This rapid expansion is fueled by the rising demand for streamlined pharmacy operations, growing prescription volumes, and the need for faster, more accurate medication dispensing. The increasing shift toward digital health solutions, coupled with advancements in robotic dispensing, AI-driven inventory management, and cloud-based pharmacy systems, is transforming how retail pharmacies operate. Additionally, the push for improved customer convenience, including same-day prescription deliveries and automated refill systems, is accelerating the adoption of pharmacy automation technologies. Major retailers such as Walmart and Amazon are intensifying competition in the US prescription medication market by introducing same-day delivery services. For instance, in January 2025, Walmart announced the nationwide expansion of its same-day pharmacy delivery service in 49 states by the end of January 2025. This move intensifies competition with Amazon's expanding prescription services and traditional retail pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens, which are struggling with store closures. The service aims to provide faster, more convenient prescription access for customers, particularly busy families, seniors, and chronic disease patients.

By geography, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2023, North America accounted for the highest share in pharmacy automation market driven by its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced technologies, and stringent regulatory requirements for medication safety. The region's dominance is fueled by the increasing demand for automated medication dispensing, packaging, and inventory management solutions in both hospital and retail pharmacy settings. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA, DEA, and HIPAA have set strict guidelines for medication management, pushing pharmacies and healthcare institutions to integrate automation to ensure compliance and reduce medication errors. Additionally, the presence of leading market players, including Omnicell, BD, Swisslog Healthcare, and Baxter International Inc, accelerated innovation and widespread adoption of automation technologies. The rise of retail pharmacy automation, with major chains such as Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and Amazon Pharmacy investing in AI-powered prescription fulfillment and same-day delivery services, further strengthened North America's leadership in the market.

The pharmacy automation market is consolidated at the top with a large number of leading market players based in developed countries. The key players operating in this market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Omnicell, Inc. (US), KUKA AG (Swisslog Healthcare) (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Capsa Healthcare (US), Oracle (US), Yuyama Co., Ltd. (Japan), ARxIUM Inc. (US), Mckesson Corporation (US), RxSafe, LLC (US), ScriptPro LLC (US), Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC (US), Deenova S.R.L (Germany), Medical Packaging Inc., LLC (US), Tension Corporation (US), Noritsu Pharmacy Automation (US), Euclid Medical Products (US), TouchPoint Medical Solutions (US), Innovation Associates (US), and JFCRX (US). Because of the high level of competition in the market, major market players are becoming more inclined to grow their presence in the high-growth markets by employing both organic and inorganic growth initiatives like product launches, and acquisitions.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US):

BD is a worldwide manufacturer of high-quality pharmacy automation solutions that reinforce its market position via organic growth strategies like investments in research & development activities. BD spent USD 1.33 billion and USD 1.09 billion in R&D in 2021 and 2020, respectively. Further, the strong geographical presence, extensive distribution network, and brand image of the company has made itself a market leader in the worldwide arena.

Omnicell, Inc. (US):

Omnicell is among the most dominant companies in the pharmacy automation sector. The firm has a very wide line of pharmacy automation systems with high brand value that has enabled it to establish a competitive advantage in the pharmacy automation sector and a leading global position. The firm has a focus on inorganic expansion through acquiring firms. Omnicell bought MarkeTouch Media, LLC (US) to further its presence in the retail pharmacy market. It also bought ReCept Holdings, Inc. (US) to further its portfolio of advanced services.

KUKA AG (Swisslog Healthcare) (Germany):

KUKA AG (Swisslog Healthcare) (Germany): KUKA provides an extensive array of pharmacy automation solutions under its Swisslog Healthcare business segment. Swisslog Healthcare emphasizes growing its business by expanding product development and geographical presence. Swisslog Healthcare expanded its business through the development of the UniPick 2 outpatient drug dispensing automation solution in hospital pharmacies (outpatient solutions) in the fast-expanding Chinese market. New products established and improvements have given Swisslog a competitive edge over its peers in the market.

