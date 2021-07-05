Pharmaceutical Packaging Market worth $196.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Raw Material (Plastics, Paper & paperboard, Glass, Metal), Type (Plastic Bottles, Blisters, Caps & Closures, Labels & Accessories, Pre-filled syringes), Drug Delivery, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market size is projected to reach USD 196.8 billion by 2026 from USD 99.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=890

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market"

183 – Tables

53 – Figures

276 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-890.html

The increasing demand for pharmaceutical packaging in emerging markets owing to better access to healthcare, rising healthcare expenses, and growing consumer awareness regarding healthier lifestyle. Also, advanced drug delivery and innovative packaging solutions with higher patient convenience and compliance drive the market for pharmaceutical packaging. Increasing occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and others and rising aging population necessitating advanced and patient friendly packaging are also expected to drive the market for pharmaceutical packaging during the forecast period.

Based on raw material, plastics is estimated to be the largest market in the overall pharmaceutical packaging market in 2021

Plastics &polymers are widely used as raw materials for pharmaceutical packaging. Plastic provides freedom of design and cost-effective solution, making it a highly compatible solution for pharmaceutical packaging. The exceptional shatter resistance provided by plastics enables ease of handling and transportation. In addition, plastics can be attributed to their easy moldability, strength, and effective barrier against gas and vapor.

Based on type, plastic bottles is expected to be the largest pharmaceutical packaging segment in 2021

Plastic bottles are suitable for storage of drugs in liquid and solid forms and can be coupled with the required type of cap & closure to suit specific applications such as nasal spray and ophthalmic drops. Growing use of oral drug delivery mode owing to patient compliance and convenience, increasing cases of communicable diseases, and rise in aging population in developed economies are responsible for the high share of the bottles segment.

Based on drug delivery, oral drug delivery is expected to be the largest pharmaceutical packaging segment in 2021

Oral drug delivery mode is estimated to be the largest category in the overall pharmaceutical packaging market. This large market size can be attributed to the increased incidence of chronic diseases, improving patient compliance, convenient use, and reformulation and repositioning of drugs using advanced oral delivery systems, and heavy investments made by big pharmaceutical players for enhancing in-house capabilities to develop oral drug delivery technologies.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=890

Based on region, APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the pharmaceutical packaging market during the forecast period

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region amongst others in the pharmaceutical packaging market in 2020, in terms of value. Increasing government initiatives in emerging pharmaceutical market, increase in contract manufacturing activities, rise in aging population, and increased spending on healthcare are driving the market in APAC. China and India are the major markets in this region. In addition, growing technological advancements in healthcare sector in countries such as Singapore, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and others, increasing urbanization, and changing lifestyle are also some of the driving factors for the market growth in pharmaceutical packaging industry.

The key players in the pharmaceutical packaging market include Schott AG (Germany), Amcor (Switzerland), Aptar Group (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Berry Global (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Catalent (US), and WestRock (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=890

Browse Adjacent Market: Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market by Technology (Mass Encoding, RFID, Tamper Evidence, Hologram, Forensic Markers), End-use Industry, and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/anti-counterfeit-packaging-advanced-technologies-and-global-market-129.html

Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Type (Device, Formulation), Therapeutic (Cancer), Usage Pattern (Immunization), Administration (Skin, Musculoskeletal), Distribution Channel (Hospital), Patient Care Setting (Hospital, Home Care)

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/injectable-drug-delivery-market-150.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pharmaceutical-packaging-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pharmaceutical-packaging.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets