Pharmaceutical Filtration Market to Hit USD 20.97 Billion by 2029 with 9.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Pharmaceutical Filtration market is expected to grow to USD 20.97 Billion by 2029, up from USD 13.31 Billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. Factors such as growing pharmaceutical industry and rising R&D investments in biopharmaceutical industries are contributing to the growth of pharmaceutical filtration market. On the other hand, requirement of high capital investment for new production facilities are hampering the market growth.

Based on type, the pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented into sterile filtration and non-sterile filtration. The sterile filtration segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical filtration market. This can be owing to increasing demand for biologics drugs and rising research and development activities for development of advanced biopharmaceuticals.

Among technique segment, the pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques. The Microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical filtration market. The large share of this segment can be owing to the increasing adoption of microfiltration technique for clarification, purification of cell broths, the separation of cell debris, and the separation of macromolecules.

Among scale of operation segment, the pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented into manufacturing-scale operations, pilot-scale operations, and R&D-scale operations. The manufacturing-scale operations segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical filtration market. The large share of this segment can be owing to the growth in biologics and biosimilar manufacturing. Additionally, increasing number of biopharmaceuticals receiving regulatory approvals for production and the launch of biosimilars in the market is propelling the growth of the segment in pharmaceutical filtration market.

Among application segment, the pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification. Final product processing segment is further categorized as active pharmaceutical ingredient filtration, protein purification, vaccine and antibody processing, formulation and filling solutions, viral clearance. Additionally, raw material filtration segment is divided as media buffer filtration, prefiltration, bioburden testing. In 2023, final product processing was the largest and fastest-growing application segment in the global pharmaceutical filtration market. The stringent regulatory mandates, the rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry, and increased generics and biologics manufacturing are the key growth drivers for this application segment.

Based on region, the pharmaceutical filtration market is segmented by region into six key areas: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America led the market, followed by Europe in second place and the Asia Pacific in third. North America is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors driving this regional growth include the expansion of pharmaceutical R&D activities, rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, increasing fundings and investments in biopharmaceutical industries.

Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Sartorius AG (Germany) holding the significant global market share and the global pharmaceutical filtration market is highly consolidated.

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Merck KGaA dominated the pharmaceutical filtration market in 2023. Merck KGaA is a leading life science company offering wide range of pharmaceutical filtration products. The company operates through three business segments such as Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Material. The Process Solutions business unit comes under Life Science segment, sells products and services for the pharmaceutical production. The substantial contribution and continuous growth of this segment primarily owe to the powerful product portfolio, brand recognition, and heightened demand for bioprocessing technologies, including filtration products from bioprocessing business units, especially in the region of Asia Pacific and North America.

Danaher Corporation (US)

Danaher is one of the leading players in pharmaceutical filtration market. the company offers wide range of pharmaceutical filtration solutions such as membranes, syringe filters, vacuum devices, and large-molecular capsules. Thus, broad product portfolio and strong distribution network across the world, help Danaher to compete in the market. Furthermore, the company focuses of adoption of organic growth strategies such as manufacturing facility expansion and capacity expansion to increase its presence in the global market. For instance, in October 2023, Cytiva, a life sciences business subsidiary of Danaher, set up unit in India to get closer to biopharma customers with an investment of around USD 3 million.

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Sartorius AG offers wide range of pharmaceutical filtration products for end users such as biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies, CMOs, and CROs. The company focuses on significant investment in R&D to launch products including Sartolab RF|BT Vacuum Filtration Units for pharmaceutical filtration applications. Sartorius has actively adopted strategic expansions to fulfil the demand for its products. For instance, in recent years, the company increased its geographic presence across China, the UK, South Korea, the US, Puerto Rico, and France through the establishment and expansion of manufacturing facilities and customer interaction centers to support the significant global demand for pharmaceutical filtration products. The company is expected to show high growth in the pharmaceutical filtration market during the forecast period.

