Pet Biotics Market worth $1,232.5 million by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The pet biotics market is estimated at USD 878.1 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,232.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2030.

The global pet biotics market is expanding rapidly as pet owners increasingly prioritize digestive health, immunity, and overall wellness for their companion animals. The growing trend of pet humanization, rising awareness of the gut–health connection, and the shift toward functional, science-backed nutrition are major drivers boosting the use of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics in pet food and supplements. Advances in formulation technologies, clean-label trends, and the demand for customized health solutions are creating strong opportunities for innovative biotic ingredients that enhance stability, efficacy, and targeted benefits, such as improved skin health, stress reduction, and enhanced nutrient absorption.

The probiotics product type segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

Probiotics are expected to hold the highest market share in the pet biotics market during the forecast period, driven by their well-established role in supporting digestive balance, immune function, and overall gut health in companion animals. According to the International Probiotics Association (IPA), among a sample of 754 dog and cat owners, 32% reported purchasing a pet supplement within the past 12 months. This statistic serves as a measurable indicator of the growing consumer adoption of pet health supplements, marking a strong foundation for the biotic products segment, which includes probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics. Probiotics are the most frequently recognized ingredient category associated with health-promoting properties, cited by 32% of respondents. Probiotic strains, such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, are widely recognized and trusted by veterinarians and pet owners, which has contributed to their strong adoption in pet foods, supplements, and functional treats. The growing awareness of the importance of the pet gut microbiome, combined with increasing incidences of digestive disorders, allergies, and stress-related issues in pets, is further accelerating the inclusion of probiotics in daily nutrition products. Additionally, the availability of species-specific probiotic formulations and advancements in microencapsulation and stabilization technologies have improved product efficacy and compatibility with commercial pet food processing methods. These factors position probiotics as the leading ingredient category within the pet biotics market, supporting their dominance throughout the forecast period.

The supplements application segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the pet biotics market during the forecast period

The supplements application segment is driven by increasing demand for targeted health solutions addressing digestive wellness, immunity, skin and coat health, and stress management in companion animals. Supplements offer flexible dosage formats, including powders, capsules, tablets, and soft chews, allowing pet owners to deliver concentrated and clinically supported biotic benefits tailored to specific pet needs and life stages. The rising trend of preventive care, growing veterinarian recommendations for microbiome support, and rapid expansion of e-commerce and specialty pet retail channels are further accelerating adoption. As consumers increasingly seek premium, science-backed products for daily wellness routines, supplements continue to gain traction over traditional food formats, positioning the segment to command a leading share in the pet biotics market.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global pet biotics market

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the pet biotics market, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing pet ownership, and the growing trend of pet humanization across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. As more households view pets as family members, pet owners are becoming increasingly conscious of preventive healthcare, digestive wellness, and immunity-boosting nutrition, resulting in a rising demand for functional ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics. The region is also witnessing strong expansion in premium pet food, veterinary clinics, and e-commerce platforms, making innovative functional pet nutrition more accessible. Additionally, increasing awareness of microbiome health and the influence of the gut–brain–skin axis in pets is encouraging manufacturers to incorporate science-backed biotics into dry kibble, supplements, treats, and therapeutic diets. Local and global companies are accelerating product launches and partnerships to meet this demand, positioning Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing region in the global pet biotics market.

The report profiles key players such as ADM (US), Alltech (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), dsm-firmenich (Netherlands), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Probi (Sweden), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), BENEO GmbH (Germany), Ingredion (US), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Sacco System (Italy), Phileo by Lesaffre (France), Sanzyme Biologics (India), Orffa (Netherlands), BIO-CAT (US), and others.

