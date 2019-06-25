Personetics Puts the Power of AI in the Hands of Bank Relationship Managers and Agents With Personalized Insights and Advice Available via Salesforce and Microsoft CRM

Integration of AI-driven financial insights into Salesforce Financial Cloud and Microsoft Dynamics 365 enables bankers at the branch and call center to anticipate customer needs and deliver just-in-time personalized advice

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Personetics, the leading provider of AI-powered personalization and customer advocacy solutions used by the world's top banks, announced today that its data-driven actionable insights will now be available for bank relationship managers and agents.

In addition to a rich set of insights to empower bankers at the branch and contact center, the solution includes built-in integration with popular CRM solutions by Salesforce and Microsoft. Banks that use other CRM system will be able to use the solution through Personetics-provided APIs.

Omnichannel AI-Powered Insights and Advice

Empowering bank front-line employees with personalized insights and recommended actions for their customers is an extension of the capabilities already delivered by Personetics directly to consumers and small business customers via the bank's online and mobile channels.

"Personetics has always focused on helping banks bring a higher level of personalization to the customers through AI," said Dorel Blitz, VP Strategy and Business Development at Personetics. "By making our solutions available to relationship managers in branches and agents at the contact centers, we help banks anticipate customer needs, provide personalized insights and advice, and enhance the customer experience".

Even as banking interactions become increasingly digital, many customers still rely on their banking relationship managers for advice and guidance. With timely insights at their fingertips, bankers can proactively help customers stay on top of their finances:

- Alert customers to potential issues with their accounts (e.g., suspected duplicate charges, balance too low to cover upcoming expenses and payments)

- Highlight opportunities to improve their financial wellbeing (e.g. excess funds in checking account that can be moved into savings or investment accounts)

- Offer high value products and services personalized to each user needs (e.g., overdraft protection, short-term loan, better suited reward card)

"While banks continue to invest in their digital capabilities, the branch and contact center continue to play an important role, offering customers multiple points of service," said Bob Meara, Senior Analyst, Celent. "Enabling bankers to provide AI-powered personalized advice that is synchronized with the insights delivered directly to customers helps create a seamless experience across all channels and improve in-person customer engagement."

Increasing Banker Productivity at the Branch and Call Center

As banks across the globe consolidate their physical footprint, improving the productivity of resources at the branch and call center becomes increasingly important. The Personetics solution provides multiple ways to deliver such productivity enhancements:

- Optimizing the banker's outreach to customers by prioritizing the most promising opportunities to engage based on real-time analysis of each customer's financial situation and recent activities

- Providing bankers with insights that can inform and enrich their conversations with customers – either for inbound inquiries or outbound outreach

- Enabling the banker to deliver personalized offers and service based on customers' financial activity

- Showing the banker which insights have been delivered directly to customers and whether the customer viewed or responded to these insights

"While many doomsday predictions have painted the advance of AI in banking as a job killer, we view AI as an enabler that can complement and enhance banker interactions," said Danny Vatnik, Chief Technology Officer at Personetics. "By putting the power of AI in their hands, we help bankers be more effective and deliver higher value in their communication with customers."

About Personetics

Personetics is the leading provider of customer-facing AI solution for financial services and the company behind the industry's first Self-Driving Finance™ platform.

Harnessing the power of AI, Personetics' Self-Driving Finance™ solutions are used by the world's largest financial institutions to transform digital banking into the center of the customer's financial life – providing real-time personalized insight and advice, automating financial decisions, and simplifying day-to-day money management.

Serving over 60 million bank customers worldwide, Personetics has the largest direct customer impact of any AI solution provider in banking today. Personetics customers include 6 of the top 12 banks in North America and Europe and other leading banks throughout the world.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics is a rapidly growing company with offices in New York, London, Singapore and Tel Aviv. The company has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.

For more information, visit http://personetics.com.

Self-Driving Finance™ is a trademark of Personetics Technologies Ltd.

Related Links

http://personetics.com



SOURCE Personetics