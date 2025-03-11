Personetics Pioneers the Cognitive Banking Era With a New Set of AI-Driven Capabilities

Compelling evidence shows that banking is experiencing significant changes, driven by various factors such as customer expectations for a highly personalized and beneficial user experience, technological advancements like GenAI, and industry initiatives like Open Banking.

As part of the Cognitive Banking introduction, Personetics is announcing new enhancements to its platform and a long-term commitment to further develop AI-driven capabilities:

Connected Marketing Systems with Personalized Offers:

Personetics is enhancing its integration with marketing data and systems to enable financial institutions to amplify their campaigns with real-time, contextual offers tailored to each customer's financial activity and needs. This represents a shift from traditional segment-based marketing to a more intelligent, data-driven approach—delivering personalized financial insights and offers to the right customer at the right moment. For example, a bank could proactively offer a home equity line of credit to eligible customers who have recently increased their home improvement spending and show signs of potential balance issues.





As Open Banking becomes increasingly prevalent, Personetics is expanding its capabilities to help financial institutions drive account connectivity and monetize external funds through customized insights and product offerings derived from an in-depth analysis of each customer's external financial activities and relationships. These capabilities address three essential Open Banking challenges: first, motivating customers to link their external accounts; second, harmonizing and enriching data to provide a comprehensive financial view to customers; and third, monetizing the data.





Personetics Labs is a center of excellence for AI development in Cognitive Banking. It is focused on developing next-generation AI and Agentic AI capabilities to enhance data enrichment models and boost banker productivity. Designed as an innovation hub, it will facilitate the exploration and experimentation of AI applications in close collaboration with Personetics customers.

"Personetics has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, driving toward its vision of democratizing financial wellness," said Udi Ziv, CEO of Personetics. "We view Cognitive Banking as a new era shaped by the evolving consumer demand for a personal relationship with their bank that helps them make smarter financial decisions and achieve their financial goals. With the new capabilities announced today and our commitment to harnessing the power of AI, we continue to be an industry innovator, providing the tools and technology to create a win-win relationship between banks and their customers. With over 150 million active monthly users worldwide, we believe we can realize our vision on a global scale."

Confirming the Cognitive Banking trend, a recently published independent global consumer banking survey sponsored by Personetics revealed that over 70% of consumers want timely and contextual advice from their banks regarding spending and savings to help achieve their financial goals; 84% indicated they would likely switch banks to access these services.

For more information on Cognitive Banking please download Personetics new report: The Cognitive Banking Advantage: How an AI-Powered Customer Experience Drives Results.

Personetics, the Cognitive Banking Company, is a pioneer in transforming how banks build and monetize customer relationships. Its AI-powered platform enables banks to respond dynamically to customers' evolving financial needs by providing relevant and timely insights that encourage customers to make smarter financial decisions to reach their financial goals. This needs-based approach to product sales enhances customer engagement, resulting in increased loyalty. Serving leading financial institutions across 35 global markets, Personetics supports 150 million active monthly users. The company has offices in New York, London, Singapore, São Paulo, and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit https://personetics.com.

