Personar Appoints Sports Technology Pioneer Giampiero Rinaudo as Senior Advisor

Deltatre co-founder and former CEO brings over 35 years of sports technology leadership and personal investment to Personar's growing advisory team

LONDON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Personar, the award-winning AI sports technology company, today announced the appointment of Giampiero Rinaudo (GiPi) as Senior Advisor. GiPi, as he is known, was the co-founder and former CEO of Deltatre, the global sports technology company he built from a three-person startup in Turin in 1986 into an industry powerhouse of more than 1,000 technologists operating across 20 offices worldwide.

Giampiero Rinaudo (GiPi), Senior Advisor at Personar

During his 35-year tenure as CEO, GiPi led Deltatre to become the silent engine behind many of the world's most-watched sporting events, powering technology for FIFA World Cups, UEFA Champions Leagues, NFL Super Bowls, ATP Tennis tournaments, and Olympic Games - including pioneering NBC's first Olympic streaming website for the 2008 Beijing Games. Under his leadership, Deltatre expanded from its European roots into North America and Asia, attracted major investment from Bruin Sports Capital, and served more than 130 of the world's most significant sports leagues, federations, and media companies.

GiPi's deep expertise in scaling sports technology businesses globally, combined with his pioneering work in real-time data delivery and fan experience, aligns naturally with Personar's mission to transform how sports organisations harness audio intelligence for real-time decision-making.

His appointment further strengthens Personar's exceptional Senior Advisory team, which includes former Williams Racing and McLaren F1 CEO Jost Capito, legendary Stade Toulousain head coach and European rugby's most decorated modern manager Ugo Mola, and former FIFA international referee and VAR specialist João Capela. Together, this group brings an unrivalled combination of sports technology leadership, elite coaching, and professional officiating expertise to Personar's continued global expansion.

"GiPi is one of the true pioneers of sports technology - he recognised the power of combining data, media, and sport long before the rest of the industry and spent 35 years turning that conviction into a global company that powered World Cups, Champions Leagues, Super Bowls, and Olympic Games," said Adrian Jones, CEO and Co-Founder of Personar. "That kind of experience in scaling mission-critical technology across the world's biggest sporting events is exactly the strategic insight we need as we drive TrackSwift and CoachScribe into new markets. That GiPi has also chosen to invest personally in Personar speaks volumes about his belief in where we're headed. His addition to the advisory team gives Personar a brain trust that is, quite simply, unmatched in global sports technology."

"I have spent my entire career at the intersection of technology and sport, and what Personar is building with audio intelligence is genuinely groundbreaking," said GiPi. "At Deltatre, we transformed how the world watches and consumes sport. Personar is now transforming how sport listens and decides - capturing the spoken word in real-time and turning it into competitive advantage. From Formula 1 pit walls to Premier League VAR operations, to coaching sessions at every level, their technology addresses a layer of sports data that has been largely untapped until now. I am excited to bring my experience in scaling sports technology globally to help Personar realise its enormous potential."

About Personar

Personar is a London-based technology company specialising in audio analysis and real-time decision intelligence for professional sports. TrackSwift and CoachScribe leverage speech-to-text and AI categorisation to deliver actionable insights for Formula 1 teams, Premier League, and elite sports organisations. With its development hub in Budapest and teams spanning APAC, Europe, and US, Personar powers operations for the world's most demanding sports. Personar was recognised "Best Technology in Sports" by Sports Industry Awards.

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