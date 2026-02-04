Personar Appoints Rugby Legend Ugo Mola as Senior Advisor

Stade Toulousain Head Coach brings unparalleled championship pedigree to AI sports technology company

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Personar, the award-winning AI sports technology company, today announced the appointment of Ugo Mola as Senior Advisor. Mola, who has transformed the Stade Toulousain team into the most dominant force in European rugby, will help guide Personar's expansion across the global rugby landscape and beyond.

Ugo Mola

Under Mola's leadership since 2015, Stade Toulousain has achieved an unprecedented era of success, securing five Top 14 championships (2019, 2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025) and two European Rugby Champions Cup titles (2021 and 2024). The club holds an extraordinary record of winning every final it has contested since 2008 - ten consecutive finals without defeat. With a record 24 Bouclier de Brennus titles and six European Championships, Stade Toulousain stands as the most decorated club in European rugby history.

His coaching philosophy – emphasising attacking rugby, youth development, and building exceptional squad depth – has nurtured world-class talents, including Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, and Julien Marchand from academy prospects to seasoned internationals. This deep understanding of developing both individual excellence and team culture aligns perfectly with Personar's mission to revolutionise how coaches analyse, communicate, and make decisions with their newly released technology CoachScribe.

"Ugo Mola represents the gold standard of coaching excellence in world rugby," said Adrian Jones, CEO and Co-Founder of Personar. "What Ugo has achieved at Stade Toulousain is historic – building a dynasty through brilliant tactical decisions, developing world-class talent, and creating a culture of excellence that transcends any single match or season. His insight into what elite coaches need to succeed at the highest level will be invaluable as we expand CoachScribe across rugby and professional sports worldwide. This partnership signals our commitment to working alongside the very best minds in the game."

"In modern rugby, the difference between winning and losing is often measured in split seconds and the smallest margins," said Ugo Mola. "What excites me about Personar is their unique approach to audio intelligence – they understand that rugby is a conversation sport, where communication between players and coaches can determine outcomes. Their technology captures insights that no camera can see. I look forward to helping them bring these innovations to rugby clubs worldwide and to shaping the future of how our sport uses technology to reach new heights."

Mola's playing career was equally distinguished. As a dynamic winger and full-back, he represented Stade Toulousain during their dominant 1990s era, contributing to three consecutive French championship titles (1994, 1995, 1996) and the club's inaugural European Cup triumph in 1996. He earned 12 caps for France, including an appearance in the 1999 Rugby World Cup final, scoring six international tries.

The appointment underscores Personar's strategic expansion into rugby, building on the company's proven success in elite sports, from Formula 1 to the Premier League. Mola will advise on the development of CoachScribe - Personar's AI coaching intelligence platform – with a focus on meeting the specific needs of rugby coaches, while helping establish partnerships with elite rugby organisations globally.

About Stade Toulousain

Founded in 1907, Stade Toulousain is the most successful club in European rugby history with a record 24 French championship titles and six European Champions Cup victories. Based in Toulouse, France, the club is renowned worldwide for its attacking style of play, exceptional youth academy, and enduring culture of excellence that has produced generations of international rugby stars.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876631/UgoMola_profile_2.jpg