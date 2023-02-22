Personalized Skin Care Products Market Worth $48.65 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personalized skin care products market size is expected to reach USD 48.65 billion by 2030, expanding at 8.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. In the upcoming years, the market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by technical developments in the beauty sector and the growing prevalence of skin and lifestyle disorders around the world. In addition, over the coming years, increased consumer awareness of the importance of skin care is anticipated to drive demand.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The face care segment held the largest share in 2022. Traction toward personal care rituals, marketing strategies emphasizing the need for skincare regimen, coupled with a rise in skin disorders such as eczema, acne, sun spots, and wrinkles are factors boosting the segment's growth.

Female gender remained the key growth driver of the overall market. Beauty trends pushed women to be more concerned about their looks, as women remained the prime target of marketing campaigns, and demanded gender-specific products for their skin. The rising number of women in the workforce is propelling demand for women-centric skin care products.

Mass products contributed the most to the market due to their easy availability on online and offline channels, increasing R&D, and significantly lower prices.

Offline distribution channel held a significant share in 2022. This can be attributed to the wide variety of products and brands available for customers to choose from. The ability of consumers via channels such as online, to compare a wide range of products, and the availability of sales personnel who solve consumer queries continue to aid in better purchasing decisions.

Other testing methods inclusive of imaging, blood tests, and quizzes dominated the 2022 market. Such ways allow customers to find the right products for their skin, at a much lower price point and this method is being adopted by several brands to help consumers make better decisions.

Read 110 full page market research report with TOC, "Personalized Skin Care Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Face Care, Body Care), By Gender, By Type (Mass, Premium), By Distribution Channel, By Testing, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Personalized Skin Care Products Market Growth & Trends

For the creation of organic and natural skin care products, ingredients including aloe vera, fish oil, and jojoba oil are often used. Growing consumer awareness about the negative impacts of traditional, synthetic chemical-laden products is predicted to open up new growth prospects for new raw materials and finished goods produced from organic/natural sources in the market for customized skin care.

Similarly, customers are looking for beauty products that are personalized to their own demands, which has increased the demand for personalization in the market. Consumers are more informed about their wants for beauty due to the influx of information on social media and other online channels. They are the experts of their own skin, of their unique individual preferences, differences among a diverse group of people, and are eager to have their needs met.

The way that consumers perceive and use beauty is changing because of artificial intelligence (AI). To provide their clients with more customized beauty and wellness solutions, an increasing number of multinational corporations, like Estée Lauder, L'Oréal, and Procter & Gamble, are integrating emerging technologies like AI and augmented reality (AR). For marketing purposes, the information produced by beauty apps is useful to cosmetic businesses. Companies can determine what their customers need and want, owing to the information they supply.

The product demand is primarily driven by an aging population, an increase in women entering the workforce, and a rise in millennial consumers. Additionally, the majority of Gen Z consumers (those between the ages of 18 and 24) favor personalized recommendations just as much as earlier generations do. There is an increase in demand for personalized skincare products across all age groups as consumers believe that diverse skin types, concerns, skin tones, preferred skincare ingredients, and lifestyles necessitate a daily tailored skin routine.

Personalized Skin Care Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global personalized skin care products market based on product, gender, type, distribution channel, testing, and region:

Personalized Skin Care Products Market - Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Face Care

Body Care

Personalized Skin Care Products Market - Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Male

Female

Personalized Skin Care Products Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Online

Offline

Personalized Skin Care Products Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Mass

Premium

Personalized Skin Care Products Market - Testing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

DNA

Others

Personalized Skin Care Products Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

Australia



China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

List of Key Players in the Personalized Skin Care Products Market

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Amway Corp

Coty Inc.

AUGUST SKINCARE

PROVEN

Function of Beauty

L'Oréal Groupe

Curology

It's The Buff

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Beauty And Personal Care Products Market - The global beauty and personal care products market size is expected to reach USD 937.1 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Natural and organic substitutes are gaining traction among a sizable number of consumers, driven by rising consumer awareness related to the harmful effects of chemicals on the skin. The use of organically produced ingredients in the formulation of cosmetics is likely to surge in the coming years. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

- The global beauty and personal care products market size is expected to reach by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Natural and organic substitutes are gaining traction among a sizable number of consumers, driven by rising consumer awareness related to the harmful effects of chemicals on the skin. The use of organically produced ingredients in the formulation of cosmetics is likely to surge in the coming years. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Skin Care Body Products Market - The global skin care body products market size is expected to reach USD 40.23 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing investment in R&D by various players to develop new products, coupled with the increasing demand for skin care body products, are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Also, the steadily rising income level plays an important role in determining the purchase of skincare body products.

- The global skin care body products market size is expected to reach by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing investment in R&D by various players to develop new products, coupled with the increasing demand for skin care body products, are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Also, the steadily rising income level plays an important role in determining the purchase of skincare body products. Dermocosmetics Skin Care Products Market - The global dermocosmetics skin care products market size is expected to reach USD 92.83 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The overall industry growth is attributed to the rising demand for skin care products with active ingredients. Furthermore, the favorable marketing & promotional activities to increase the outreach of products among targeted end-user segments are expected to drive the growth. Manufacturers are launching a wide range of products in the hair and scalp care segment to cater to the rising customer demand, which is increasing the scope of dermocosmetics skin care products in the global market. For instance, in February 2021 , Beiersdorf-owned dermocosmetics label, Eucerin, has grown its sun protection portfolio with the introduction of the Actinic Control SPF100 to help prevent actinic keratosis and non-melanoma skin cancer.

Browse through Grand View Research's Beauty & Personal Care Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.