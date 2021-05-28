Personalized Beauty Devices Sales Set to Grow at 25.3% CAGR to Reach US$ 80.7 Million by 2031: Future market Insights Study

Dubai, U.A.E, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights has recently published a report on the global personalized beauty devices market for the forecast period 2021-2031. According to the study, the market is slated to expand at a CAGR of over 25.3% between 2021 and 2031. The market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 80.7 million by 2031-end on the back of increasing prevalence of skin problems across the globe.

Rising cases of skin diseases such as photo-aging in increasing across the globe due to excessive pollution and worsening climate, resulting in sunburn, hair-loss, acne and other skin disease. Furthermore, rise in the ageing population is also the driving the market of personalized beauty devices.

Growing consciousness in men regarding the skin issues coupled with manufacturers introducing unique technologies for age control among men will foster the sales of personalized beauty devices.

Moreover, penetration of social media and internet have created conducive environment for manufacturers to market their products and reach targeted audience, strengthening their brand value. Manufacturers are focusing on implementing technologies such as artificial intelligence and data science, facilitating the growing demand of anti-ageing beauty devices among consumers.

Advent of 'smart' beauty devices and willingness among millennials and baby boomers to look young & attractive will drive the market demand exponentially over the coming years. Proliferation of online platforms are providing aid to the people about the on-going trends and beauty products.

Beauty bloggers and professionals are actively posting about the new products and devices launched by key players. These trends are providing lucrative growth opportunities for prominent manufacturers, bolstering the market growth.

"Consumers' willingness to look young and attractive coupled with readiness to invest in smart & personalized beauty devices for healthy skin will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market" says an FMI analyst

Key Takeaways

In terms of product, skin care segment is expected to register higher growth as compared to other segments, expanding at over 28.4% CAGR

Over 64% of personalized beauty devices sales concentrate within in-store service type segment

Online retail sales channel are gaining popularity with the growing penetration of internet and social media

Rising prevalence of skin issues across Germany will aid the growth of personalized beauty devices, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.8%

will aid the growth of personalized beauty devices, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.8% India is expected to lead the South Asia's personalized beauty devices market, accounting for over 35% sales

is expected to lead the personalized beauty devices market, accounting for over 35% sales Technological development in expanding beauty industry across Australia will account for 65% sales in Oceania

Competitive Landscape

Product innovation to offer advanced technology, launch of new products, and mergers and partnerships are some of the strategies adopted by key players to improve their market revenue. For instance:

In November 2020 , Lumen announced the launch of hand-held personalized nutrition device to keep a track on the metabolism across the U.K. implementing artificial intelligence and real-time data to keep the track.

, Lumen announced the launch of hand-held personalized nutrition device to keep a track on the metabolism across the U.K. implementing artificial intelligence and real-time data to keep the track. In October 2020 , Fittop, a national high-tech enterprise announced the launch of its latest smart beauty devices, Fittop's upgraded facial cleansing brush L-Sonic that includes RF beauty device built to improve skin problems such as acne. Also, the company introduced its Plasma Acne Beauty Device and Blue LED Light Acne Beauty Device at Asia Digital Week.

Some of the leading companies operating in personalized beauty devices market profiled by FMI include:

L'Oréal S.A.

Unilever PLC

Kendo Holdings, Inc.

L'Occitane Groupe SA

Preemadonna Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Amorepacific Corporation

More Insights on the Global Personalized beauty devices Market

In its latest report, FMI offers a detailed segmentation on the global personalized beauty devices market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Product Type

Skin Care

Make-up

Fragrances

Nails

Service Type

At-Home

In-Store

Application Type

Consultation

Digital Questionnaire

Apps

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Mono Brand Stores

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which is the most lucrative market for personalized beauty devices?

Which are the major companies leading the global personalized beauty devices market?

What are the key challenges faced by personalized beauty devices suppliers?

Which factors will drive the sales of personalized beauty devices market?

Which type of personalized beauty devices is the most preferred?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on personalized beauty devices market?

SOURCE Future Market Insights