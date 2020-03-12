Persistent Systems Once Again Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Innovation Services and Engineering

Persistent recognized as leading innovation partner for digital transformation services

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, California, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems today announced that it has once again been named to the latest Constellation ShortList™ for Innovation Services and Engineering (Q1 2020). The technology vendors and service providers included in the Constellation ShortList offer key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

Constellation evaluates more than 50 solutions categorized in this market, determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

The ShortList considers the following criteria for vendors:

Create overall offering strategy; foster innovation, prototyping and ideation; design monetization and business models; deliver immersive user experiences; conduct requirement analysis; craft product design; develop offering; provide testing; deliver quality assurance; deploy offering; support offering; and enable product re-engineering.

Rakesh Rathod, GM Product Engineering Services at Persistent Systems:

"The early adopters have moved on. Digital transformation is now about composable computing, creating a digital mosaic that allows for key technology pieces to be replaced, added or upgraded. Our boutique at scale approach, uniquely positions Persistent to provide our clients with both the technical and organizational expertise to navigate the myriad choices. These include the software building blocks plus change management skills to embrace re-invented processes. We pride ourselves on the alacrity with which we execute these strategies for clients and are thrilled to once again be recognized by Constellation."

R "Ray" Wang, Chairman and Founder at Constellation Research:

"In our experience working on tens of thousands of vendor selections, we've learned that no two organizations have the same requirements. We cut through the clutter and marketing hype and present the top offerings in each of our coverage areas. These vendors have battle tested solutions that our analysts have vetted and approved."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is frequently updated every six months with the rapidly changing market conditions.

