Persistent and DigitalOcean Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Accessible, Scalable and Secure AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) and (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), the comprehensive agentic cloud, today announced a strategic partnership to make Artificial Intelligence (AI) more accessible, scalable and secure for enterprises and developers worldwide. The collaboration will accelerate AI adoption by providing cost-effective infrastructure designed for growth and innovation.

As part of this partnership, Persistent has selected DigitalOcean as its cloud and AI infrastructure provider for SASVA™, its AI-powered platform. SASVA seamlessly integrates code, documentation, architecture and executive summaries and adapts fluidly across a spectrum of workflows and roles. It leverages DigitalOcean Gradient™ AI Agentic Cloud to run its AI workloads and customer deployments reliably and cost-efficiently. This includes using DigitalOcean Gradient AI Platform for the full agent development lifecycle and high-powered GPUs from DigitalOcean Gradient AI Infrastructure offerings.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, they face mounting challenges such as rising GPU and infrastructure costs, fragmented agent development ecosystems and increasing security and compliance concerns. This partnership between Persistent and DigitalOcean aims to address these barriers by combining Persistent's AI engineering expertise and platform innovation with DigitalOcean's robust agentic cloud infrastructure and AI platform. Persistent and DigitalOcean are collaborating for SASVA and inference workloads on Gradient AI Agentic Cloud to offer secure, cost-effective and enterprise-ready AI solutions that aim to drive meaningful impact and adoption across organizations of all sizes.

Extending these capabilities through DigitalOcean's agentic cloud, Persistent will help clients achieve tangible outcomes from cost-efficient AI adoption and business acceleration. This approach will reduce AI infrastructure and operational costs by over 50%, enabling faster adoption and more predictable scaling of AI across industries. In return, Persistent will leverage SASVA and its deep engineering expertise to build modern AI stacks that enhance the capabilities, performance and efficiency of DigitalOcean's next-generation cloud platform for AI workloads, accelerating DigitalOcean's AI offering roadmap.

Persistent selected Gradient AI Agentic Cloud to deliver best-in-class infrastructure for digital native enterprises and AI-native customers alike by combining performance, transparency and predictable economics. It also enables seamless scaling as AI technologies evolve, while reducing infrastructure and maintenance costs through managed, ready-to-use environments and provides continuous access to an evolving catalog of diverse models, frameworks and AI accelerators within SASVA.

"As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to embedding it across their core operations, success will hinge on how effectively they scale with speed, trust and measurable impact. Our partnership with DigitalOcean exemplifies this shift, combining our AI engineering expertise and SASVA™ platform with DigitalOcean's agentic cloud to help clients operationalize AI with confidence. Together, we are simplifying how organizations build, deploy and scale AI, strengthening the foundation for the next wave of intelligent, platform-driven innovation."

"DigitalOcean's agentic cloud delivers the infrastructure, platform, and services that make AI accessible, scalable, and cost-effective. Partnering with Persistent expands these capabilities to more enterprise use cases by integrating our AI foundation with SASVA's deterministic engineering. Together, we are accelerating the use of AI solutions at scale."

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179 and NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 26,000 employees located in 18 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

