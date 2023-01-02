Persistent Partners with Microsoft to Accelerate Its Growth

Leverages Microsoft technologies for richer employee engagement, nimble decision making, and building innovative industry solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering leader, is further strengthening its ITES 360 relationship with Microsoft by leveraging its cutting-edge technologies to increase agility and power the next phase of its growth. Among the fastest growing Digital Engineering firms, Persistent is investing in a modern tech stack from Microsoft that will cultivate a data-driven mindset, transform business operations, and keep pace with evolving client needs.

Persistent will utilize the Microsoft Viva platform to enhance employee experience, utilizing the advanced analytics baked into the platform. Employees are the Company's most valuable assets and are essential to delivering best-in-class services. Given the flexible work models brought on by the pandemic, the Viva platform will transform the way Persistent understands and engages with its employees in real-time. The platform will also provide predictive insights by mapping key organizational metrics and give every employee the tools they need to be successful.

In collaboration with Microsoft, Persistent is building an organization-wide modern data fabric using market-leading Microsoft Azure cloud data lake offerings. The solution will drive reliability and speed across Persistent's business functions and enable Machine Learning-based operational dashboards to visualize and optimize business outcomes. Persistent will also take the cloud data lake to its industry verticals, thereby expanding its go-to-market offerings.

Persistent continues to co-innovate with Microsoft to help its enterprise clients modernize and optimize their technology investments with the cloud. Notably, Persistent has developed Patient Care NXT, built on Microsoft Cloud for the Healthcare industry, and published on Microsoft App Source. This comprehensive patient care platform harnesses Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Azure to fulfill critical needs for providers, payers, pharmaceutical firms, and CROs.

As an ITES 360 & Gold Competency partner and Cloud Service Provider (CSP), these investments will further strengthen Persistent's new dedicated Microsoft business unit, building further expertise on Microsoft's next-generation cloud-based products and helping unlock significant business outcomes for its global clients across diverse industry segments.

Sandeep Kalra , Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

"With our expansive growth, Persistent is continuing to make strategic investments to ensure we are set up as a truly agile, global organization. Our longstanding, 360-degree partnership with Microsoft has enabled us to develop competencies and innovative solutions to serve the technology needs of our clients as well as expand our own footprint as industry leaders. As we deepen our relationship with Microsoft, we are even more committed to our mutual successes while ensuring highest degree of employee & client satisfaction."

Sangita Singh , General Manager, IT & ITES, Microsoft India:

"We are excited about further strengthening our association with Persistent - to accelerate its digital transformation journey with Microsoft technologies. The collaboration will enable both companies to build newer capabilities for the cloud native and the AI-first world. We see tremendous opportunity for this association to grow on the back of Microsoft's industry leading technology solutions and Persistent's proven capabilities in digital engineering and enterprise modernization."

