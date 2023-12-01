Persistent Expands Executive Leadership Team in Support of Its Ambitious Growth Plans

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) and (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive leadership team with the addition of four seasoned industry leaders. These leaders bring in unique skills to contribute to unlocking the full potential of the company's client impact.

Ayon Banerjee joined earlier this quarter as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. He brings rich technology experience, combining a unique blend of operational expertise with a consulting heritage. Ayon will be responsible for shaping Persistent's corporate strategy and execution. Additionally, he will spearhead non-linear growth, encompassing M&A, investments, growth through private equity channels, and large deals, fuelling Persistent's next phase of expansion. In his recent role as Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group, Ayon worked closely with multiple IT and Engineering services clients globally on strategy formulation and growth acceleration.

Dhanashree Bhat joined today as the Chief Operating Officer at Persistent. She will lead IT, Administration & Facilities, Learning & Development, Enterprise risk management, ESG and Delivery excellence. She comes with diverse experience from multiple leadership roles at Tech Mahindra over the last two decades. In her last role, she served as Chief Delivery Officer of the Communications, Media and Telecom (CMT) group. Dhanashree is an advocate for women in tech, DEI, and education for the girl child. Dhanashree's service delivery rigor combined with her deep operations experience will further strengthen Persistent's service delivery.

Rajiv Sodhi joined Persistent last quarter as Senior Vice President – Hyperscaler Business & Strategic Alliances. In his role, he will be responsible for scaling global GTM with leading Hyperscalers and enhancing Persistent's positioning as an ecosystem partner of choice, working with leading technology providers globally. Rajiv comes with extensive experience at Microsoft, where for over 16 years, he directed initiatives in global market strategy, ecosystem alliances, and corporate transformation, in addition to his role as Chief Operating Officer for Microsoft India. Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer at GoDaddy India, where he was instrumental in the company's establishment and growth in India and Australia.

Sumit Arora has joined as Senior Vice President responsible for setting up and driving the Consulting practice. He comes to Persistent with extensive experience in consulting and technology services. He will play a crucial role in helping clients develop strategies to modernize core business operations, with a strong emphasis on enhancing customer experience and digital capabilities. Sumit joins Persistent from Wells Fargo, where he was Senior Vice President – Enterprise Payments Strategy and Planning.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

"As we entered this year, we proudly crossed the $1 billion milestone, a testament to our unwavering client focus, strategic technology investments, and exceptional leadership. The addition of four outstanding leaders further strengthens our team, enhancing our commitment to clients, partners, shareholders, and employees. I am thrilled to welcome them aboard as we continue to explore and expand our growth horizons."

