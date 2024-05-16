Persistent Achieves Premier Services Partner Status with Snowflake, Boosting Data Management and Analytics Capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, today announced that it achieved Premier Services Partner status with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. As a Premier Services Partner, Persistent will be able to accelerate clients' data journeys, enabling them to leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud's flexibility, accuracy, and scalability. It reaffirms the Company's commitment to becoming the preferred data partner for global clients, helping them maximize business value from their data. The Premier Services Partner status, complemented by being a Technology Validation Partner for Snowflake, underscores Persistent's deep proficiency in the platform and its core technologies.

Reaching this level of partnership demonstrates Persistent's expertise in data management and analytics, encompassing data lake architecture, engineering, warehousing, and cloud solutions powered by AI and Machine Learning applications. It illustrates the Company's success in helping clients build and modernize their data platforms, develop innovative solutions, and migrate data on the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Persistent's track record of delivering high-value projects in the Data Cloud demonstrates reliability and capability in the data and analytics space. This includes Persistent iAURA, a suite of AI-powered data solutions that accelerates a business's transformation to become an AI-driven enterprise. Combining data and AI, iAURA rapidly provides insights from business data, rationalizes legacy reports, and helps manage costs. Supported by numerous Snowflake-certified team members, the Company offers unmatched expertise to help clients overcome business challenges by leveraging data to derive relevant insights and make informed decisions.

Bidish Sarkar, Senior Vice President – Data and Analytics, Persistent:

"Achieving Premier Services Partner status fortifies our long-standing partnership with Snowflake. Data plays a crucial role in making informed decisions, enhancing customer relationships, improving operational efficiency, and fostering innovation. This elevation recognizes our commitment to excellence and innovation in data analytics and strengthens our position to deliver solutions that leverage Snowflake's advanced capabilities. The opportunities with Snowflake are vast, and we look forward to driving even more impactful outcomes for clients with Snowflake."

Amy Kodl, Vice President, GSI and Americas Alliances, Snowflake:

"Through our continued work with Persistent, we're helping joint customers leverage their data assets more effectively to push the boundaries of what's possible with data to drive business transformation. Persistent's track record of delivering exceptional solutions and its commitment to excellence aligns with our mission to enable every organization to be data-driven."

With over 23,800 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 268% growth since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing Indian IT Services brand according to Brand Finance.

