Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market to Show Remarkable Growth at a CAGR of 6.19% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The peripheral nerve injuries market size is expected to increase due to major drivers such as high Incidence of trauma, the aging population, advancements in medical technology, increasing awareness and diagnosis, and rising healthcare expenditure in the forecast period (2024–2034).

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, peripheral nerve injuries emerging drugs/devices, market share of individual therapies/devices, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for peripheral nerve injuries was found to be USD 2.4 billion in the 7MM in 2023.

in the 7MM in 2023. In 2023, the annual number of peripheral number injuries of upper extremities in the 7MM were 2.9 million , and of lower extremities were 1.1 million .

, and of lower extremities were . Surgical treatment aims to repair the damaged nerve, maximize the number of axons that regenerate through the site of injury, and increase the proportion of axons that grow back to appropriate targets. In 2023, the total number of PNI surgeries performed in 7MM was 1.7 million .

. Leading peripheral nerve injury companies such as NEURAPTIVE THERAPEUTICS, KLISBIO, ORTHOCELL LIMITED, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL, AXOGEN CORPORATION, TOYOBO, COLLAGEN MATRIX, INC., INTEGRA LIFE SCIENCE, SYNOVIS MICRO COMPANIES ALLIANCE, SALUMEDICA, and others are currently active in the peripheral nerve injury therapeutic segment.

The promising peripheral nerve injury therapies/devices in the pipeline include NTX-001, SILKBRIDGE, CELGRO, ONO-2910, and others.

and others. In January 2024 , the USFDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to Neuraptive Therapeutics' NTX-001 for peripheral nerve injury repair. In May 2020 , Fast Track Designation was granted for NTX-001 in peripheral nerve injury treatment.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major peripheral nerve injuries market share @ Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Report

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Overview

Peripheral nerve injuries involve damage to the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord, which can disrupt motor function, sensory perception, and autonomic processes in the affected areas. Causes of these injuries vary and include trauma (e.g., car accidents, falls, or sports injuries), prolonged compression (as in carpal tunnel syndrome), surgical complications, or even metabolic conditions like diabetes.

Symptoms of peripheral nerve injury depend on the nerve involved and the severity of damage but commonly include numbness, tingling, muscle weakness, pain, or even loss of function in the affected limb. Diagnosis typically involves a physical examination, assessing muscle strength, reflexes, and sensation, alongside imaging tests like MRI or ultrasound. Electrophysiological studies such as nerve conduction velocity (NCV) tests and electromyography (EMG) may also be used to assess the functionality of the affected nerves and help guide treatment.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Segmentation

The peripheral nerve injuries epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current peripheral nerve injuries patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The peripheral nerve injuries market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Annual Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries

Total Annual Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries by Extremities

Total Number of Peripheral Nerve Injuries Surgeries Performed

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Treatment Market

The optimal treatment for peripheral nerve injury varies based on factors like the injury's type, severity, location, and the individual patient's characteristics. Generally, a multidisciplinary approach—incorporating conservative strategies like physical therapy, pain management, and orthotic support alongside surgical options for severe cases—can be most effective for promoting nerve regeneration and functional recovery. Furthermore, innovative therapies such as nerve conduits, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine show promise in enhancing treatment options for peripheral nerve injuries.

Conservative treatment options generally involve rest and immobilization, physical therapy, and medications to manage pain and reduce inflammation. Resting the injured area and using a splint or brace can help prevent further injury, while physical therapy aids in maintaining muscle strength and flexibility. Medications, such as pain relievers and anti-inflammatory drugs, are commonly prescribed to ease pain and manage neuropathic symptoms. In more severe cases, surgery may be required. Surgical options include direct nerve repair, nerve grafting, and nerve transfer, where a less essential nerve is redirected to restore function to a more critical one.

Beyond these traditional approaches, advanced therapies and post-treatment rehabilitation are essential for recovery. Regenerative medicine, which may use stem cells or growth factors, is being investigated to support nerve regeneration. Electrical stimulation is another method used to boost nerve repair and muscle recovery. Post-treatment rehabilitation also includes occupational therapy to help patients regain essential skills and comprehensive pain management strategies to address chronic pain.

To know more about peripheral nerve injury treatment guidelines, visit @ Peripheral Nerve Injuries Management

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Pipeline Therapies/Devices and Key Companies

NTX-001: NEURAPTIVE THERAPEUTICS

SILKBRIDGE: KLISBIO

CELGRO: ORTHOCELL LIMITED

ONO-2910: ONO PHARMACEUTICAL

Discover more about peripheral nerve injury drugs in development @ Peripheral Nerve Injuries Clinical Trials

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Dynamics

The peripheral nerve injuries market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. The rising incidence of peripheral nerve injuries, driven by factors such as trauma, diabetes, and surgical complications, is fueling market demand and spurring research and innovation. Innovations in surgical techniques, including nerve grafts and bioengineered implants, are enhancing treatment efficacy, reducing recovery times, and improving patient outcomes.

Advances in biomaterials and nerve graft technologies provide improved options for nerve repair and regeneration, further stimulating market growth. Currently, there is no approved therapy for peripheral nerve injuries beyond nerve guidance conduits, nerve protectant wraps, and certain medical devices. Increased collaborations between biotech companies, research institutes, and healthcare providers are propelling innovation, accelerating product development, and expanding market reach.

Furthermore, potential therapies and devices are being investigated for the treatment of peripheral nerve injuries, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the peripheral nerve injuries market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies and devices with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the peripheral nerve injuries market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the peripheral nerve injuries market. The complex nature of nerve repair surgeries, combined with a lengthy rehabilitation process, presents substantial challenges for patients and healthcare providers alike. Delayed detection and diagnosis can impede timely treatment, diminishing the efficacy of available therapies and adversely affecting patient outcomes.

Moreover, stringent regulatory requirements and lengthy approval processes can delay market entry, escalate costs, and further discourage industry investment. Additionally, risks of adverse reactions, potential complications, and long-term safety concerns associated with both surgical procedures and new treatments may hinder adoption, impacting both market reputation and interest from key players, ultimately hampering the development of potential therapies.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Market CAGR 6.19 % Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Size in 2023 USD 2.4 Billion Key Peripheral Nerve Injuries Companies NEURAPTIVE THERAPEUTICS, KLISBIO, ORTHOCELL LIMITED, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL, AXOGEN CORPORATION, TOYOBO, COLLAGEN MATRIX, INC., INTEGRA LIFE SCIENCE, SYNOVIS MICRO COMPANIES ALLIANCE, SALUMEDICA, and others Key Pipeline Peripheral Nerve Injuries Therapies/Devices NTX-001, SILKBRIDGE, CELGRO, ONO-2910, AVANCE NERVE GRAFT, NERBRIDGE, NEUROLAC AND NEUROLAC THIN WALL (TW), AXOGUARD NERVE PROTECTOR, AXOGUARD NERVE CONNECTOR, NEURAGEN/NEURAGENT NERVE GUIDE, NEURAWRAP, NEUROTUBE, NEUROFLEX, NEUROMATRIX, NEUROMEND, SALUTUNNEL, SALUBRIDGE, and others

Scope of the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Peripheral Nerve Injuries current marketed and emerging therapies

Peripheral Nerve Injuries current marketed and emerging therapies Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Peripheral Nerve Injuries Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Peripheral Nerve Injuries Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which factors are driving peripheral nerve injuries market trends @ Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Trends

Table of Contents

1 KEY INSIGHTS 2 REPORT INTRODUCTION 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF PERIPHERAL NERVE INJURIES 4 PERIPHERAL NERVE INJURIES MARKET OVERVIEW AT A GLANCE 4.1 MARKET SHARE BY TREATMENT (%) OF PERIPHERAL NERVE INJURIES IN 2020 IN THE 7MM 4.2 MARKET SHARE BY TREATMENT (%) OF PERIPHERAL NERVE INJURIES IN 2034 IN THE 7MM 5 KEY EVENTS 6 EPIDEMIOLOGY AND MARKET FORECAST METHODOLOGY 7 PERIPHERAL NERVE INJURIES: DISEASE BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW 7.1 INTRODUCTION 7.2 PERIPHERAL NERVES AND THEIR INJURIES 7.3 CAUSES OF PNI 7.4 SYMPTOMS OF PNI 7.5 GRADING OF PNI 7.5.1 Seddon Classification 7.5.2 Sunderland classification 7.6 PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF NERVE INJURY 7.7 MECHANISM OF PNI 7.8 DIAGNOSIS OF PNI 7.9 TREATMENT 7.9.1 Surgical Approaches 7.9.1.1 Direct nerve repair 7.9.1.2 Nerve grafting 7.9.1.3 Nerve transfer 7.9.1.4 Fibrin glue 7.9.1.5 Nerve conduits 7.9.1.6 Cell-based therapy 7.9.2 Non-surgical therapeutic approaches for nerve recovery 7.9.3 Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) 7.9.4 Treatment Guidelines (NHS) 8 EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PATIENT POPULATION 8.1 KEY FINDINGS 8.2 ASSUMPTIONS AND RATIONALE 8.3 TOTAL ANNUAL PERIPHERAL NERVE INJURIES (PNI) IN 7MM 8.4 TOTAL ANNUAL NUMBER OF PERIPHERAL NERVE INJURIES (PNI) BY EXTREMITIES IN 7MM 8.5 TOTAL NUMBER OF PERIPHERAL NERVE INJURIES (PNI) SURGERIES PERFORMED IN 7MM 8.6 THE UNITED STATES 8.6.1 Total Annual Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) in the US 8.6.2 Total Annual Number of Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) by extremities in the US 8.6.3 Total Number of Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) Surgeries Performed in the US 8.7 EU4 AND THE UK 8.7.1 Total Annual Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) in EU4 and the UK 8.7.1 Total Annual Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) in EU4 and the UK 8.7.2 Total Annual Number of Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) by extremities in EU4 and the UK 8.7.3 Total Number of Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) Surgeries Performed in EU4 and the UK 8.8 JAPAN 8.8.1 Total Annual Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) in Japan 8.8.2 Total Annual Number of Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) by extremities in Japan 8.8.3 Total Number of Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) Surgeries Performed in Japan 9 PATIENT JOURNEY 10 MARKETED DRUGS 10.1 KEY CROSS 10.2 AVANCE NERVE GRAFT: AXOGEN CORPORATION 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.1 Clinical Developmental 10.2.1.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.2 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.3 Product Profile 10.3 NERBRIDGE: TOYOBO 10.3.1 Product Description 10.3.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.3.3 Others Developmental Activities 10.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.3.5 Product Profile 10.4 NEUROLAC AND NEUROLAC THIN WALL (TW): COLLAGEN MATRIX, INC. 10.4.1 Product Description 10.4.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.4.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.4.4 Clinical Development 10.4.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.4.6 Product Profile 10.5 AXOGUARD NERVE PROTECTOR: AXOGEN CORPORATION 10.5.1 Product Description 10.5.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.5.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.5.4 Product Profile 10.6 AXOGUARD NERVE CONNECTOR: AXOGEN CORPORATION 10.6.1 Product Description 10.6.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.6.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.6.4 Product Profile 10.7 NEURAGEN/NEURAGENT NERVE GUIDE: INTEGRA LIFE SCIENCE 10.7.1 Product Description 10.7.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.7.3 Safety and Efficacy 10.7.4 Product Profile 10.8 NEURAWRAP: INTEGRA LIFE SCIENCE 10.8.1 Product Description 10.8.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.8.3 Safety and Efficacy 10.8.4 Product Profile 10.9 NEUROTUBE: SYNOVIS MICRO COMPANIES ALLIANCE 10.9.1 Product Description 10.9.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.9.3 Safety and Efficacy 10.9.4 Other Developmental Activities 10.9.5 Product Profile 10.1 NEUROFLEX: COLLAGEN MATRIX, INC. 10.10.1 Product Description 10.10.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.10.3 Safety and Efficacy 10.10.4 Other Developmental Activities 10.10.5 Product Profile 10.11 NEUROMATRIX: COLLAGEN MATRIX, INC. 10.11.1 Product Description 10.11.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.11.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.11.4 Product Profile 10.12 NEUROMEND: COLLAGEN MATRIX, INC. 10.12.1 Product Description 10.12.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.12.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.12.4 Product Profile 10.13 SALUTUNNEL: SALUMEDICA 10.13.1 Product Description 10.13.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.13.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.13.4 Product Profile 10.14 SALUBRIDGE: SALUMEDICA 10.14.1 Product Description 10.14.2 Product Profile 11 EMERGING TREATMENT 11.1 KEY COMPETITORS 11.2 NTX-001: NEURAPTIVE THERAPEUTICS 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.3 SILKBRIDGE: KLISBIO 11.3.1 Product Description 11.3.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.3.3 Safety and Efficacy 11.4 CELGRO: ORTHOCELL LIMITED 11.4.1 Product Description 11.4.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.4.3 Clinical Development 11.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.5 ONO-2910: ONO PHARMACEUTICAL 11.5.1 Product Description 11.5.2 Clinical Development 11.5.2.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.5.3 Safety and Efficacy 12 PERIPHERAL NERVE INJURIES: MARKET ANALYSIS 12.1 KEY FINDINGS 12.2 MARKET OUTLOOK 12.3 MARKET SIZE OF ANNUAL PERIPHERAL NERVE INJURIES (PNI) IN 7MM 12.4 MARKET SIZE OF ANNUAL PERIPHERAL NERVE INJURIES (PNI) BY THERAPIES IN 7MM 12.5 UNITED STATES MARKET SIZE 12.5.1 Market Size of Annual Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) in the US 12.5.2 Market Size of Annual Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) by Therapies in the US 12.6 EU4 AND THE UK MARKET SIZE 12.6.1 Market Size of Annual Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) in EU4 and the UK 12.6.2 Market Size of Annual Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 12.7 JAPAN MARKET SIZE 12.7.1 Market Size of Annual Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) in Japan 12.7.2 Market Size of Annual Peripheral Nerve Injuries (PNI) by Therapies in Japan 13 UNMET NEEDS 14 SWOT ANALYSIS 15 MARKET ACCESS AND REIMBURSEMENT 15.1 UNITED STATES 15.1.1 Centre for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 15.2 EU4 AND THE UK 15.2.1 Germany 15.2.2 France 15.2.3 Italy 15.2.4 Spain 15.2.5 United Kingdom 15.3 JAPAN 15.3.1 MHLW 15.4 MARKET ACCESS AND REIMBURSEMENT OF PERIPHERAL NERVE INJURIES 16 KOL VIEWS 17 APPENDIX 17.1 BIBLIOGRAPHY 17.2 REPORT METHODOLOGY 18 DELVEINSIGHT CAPABILITIES 19 DISCLAIMER 20 ABOUT DELVEINSIGHT

Related Reports

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Forecast

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the peripheral nerve injuries epidemiology trends.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Pipeline

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key peripheral nerve injuries companies, including Neuraptive Therapeutics, MicroCures, SanBio, KannaLife Sciences, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Ono Pharmaceutical, AxoGen, MedGenesis Therapeutix, Tetragenetics, among others.

Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market

Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2030 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key peripheral nerve repair devices companies, including Integra LifeSciences, Axogen Inc., Medovent GmbH, Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc., Stryker, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Polyganics BV, Collagen Matrix Inc., Neuroregen L.C.C., Cook Biotech Products, among others.

Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market

Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2030 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key peripheral nerve stimulators companies, including Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Maccura Biotechnology Co., DiaSorin, Autobio, Diatron, Daan Gene Co., Ltd, Trivitron Healthcare, Werfen, ALPCO, Medcaptain Medical Technology Co., Ltd., ZECEN Biotech Co., Ltd, PHC Holdings Corporation, Awareness Technology, Inc., Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co.,Ltd., Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Jinde Biotech Co., Ltd., among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg