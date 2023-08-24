Per Lindsjö of Green Furniture Concept Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of Malmö based Green Furniture Concept has been named twice in the 2023 Business Worldwide CEO Awards. Per Lindsjö was named "Sustainability Business Leader of the Year Sweden" and "Growth Strategy CEO of the Year - Sweden.

The Business Worldwide CEO Awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors.

The awards themselves do not focus on a company's success, as many do, but the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick – namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve while using their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Inclusive design and sustainable seating are interconnected concepts that contribute to creating more inclusive and environmentally conscious spaces. This means considering the diverse needs of the community in providing seating options which are comfortable, accessible, and adaptable. Green Furniture Concept focuses on a desire to make sustainability the new standard for public space design, while embracing the concept of the circular economy.

Per and his team place sustainability at the heart of everything they do, which reflects the company's commitment to making a positive difference, taking responsibility for our actions, and continuous improvement. The vision is to help build a world in which natural systems can thrive, waste is eliminated and pollution is minimised.

The company incorporates these values into its designs by choosing recycled or recyclable materials and organic or renewable resources using non-toxic finishes, along with energy-efficient lighting and power. Every element of the project is designed with the environment in mind, so lifecycle and waste reduction are paramount.

By integrating inclusive design principles and sustainable practices into public seating design, Green Furniture Concept creates spaces that are accessible, comfortable, and reflect their mission towards the long-term sustainability of our environment.

For further information, insights and webinars, visit the Green Furniture Concept website: https://greenfc.com

More details on the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at: https://www.bwmonline.com/2023-ceo-awards-winners/

